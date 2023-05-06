Carlton defender Nic Newman could miss the Blues' crunch clash with the Western Bulldogs after being offered a one-game ban for striking Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale.

Newman came under scrutiny after making contact to Neale's chin with his elbow during the Blues' 26-point loss against at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The 2020 Brownlow medallist was given a free kick for the incident during the third quarter, with Brisbane players remonstrating with Newman.

A Lions player was overheard on the broadcast describing the hit as a "dog shot".

The match review officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact.

Newman is unable to take a guilty plea and will have to go to the tribunal if he wants to be available to face the Bulldogs next Saturday night.

Before the MRO's findings were released, Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown said Newman should challenge at the tribunal.

"I think he should fight it. I think it's nothing more than a glorified push," Brown told Fox Footy.

"He wasn't helped by Lachie Neale, who went to the ground reasonably easy, I would've thought.

"I think I'd certainly be looking closer at that if I was Carlton."

Newman has played a crucial role this season trying to shut down the opposition's most damaging small forwards.

But his golden streak came to an end against the Lions, with superstar small forward Charlie Cameron booting four goals to make it 23 majors from five games.