Mihocek shines as Magpies beat Swans at MCG

An outstanding captain's game from Darcy Moore and a pivotal cameo from Jack Ginnivan have highlighted Collingwood's grinding 29-point AFL win over Sydney.

Brody Mihocek kicked his fourth goal with a spectacular mid-air soccer effort late in the last term and added a fifth as the Magpies won 11.11 (77) to 6.12 (48) in front of a bumper 71,463 Sunday crowd at a chilly MCG.

The win keeps the Magpies at the top of the ladder, while the Swans have lost three in a row and are struggling with a 3-5 record.

Mihocek was the only multiple goal kicker in the tough conditions and the Magpies sealed the win with five to one in the last term.

Moore was a brick wall in defence and continually thwarted the Swans.

Brody Mihocek kicked five goals against the Swans. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Ginnivan, dropped for this game after lacklustre form, came on in the third term and immediately gave Collingwood much-needed spark.

He also kicked a last-term goal as the Magpies surged clear.

Sydney suffered a blow at the opening bounce when ruckman Peter Ladhams suffered a neck injury which forced him from the field.

He was able to return in the second term and played out the game.

The Magpies had control early but were the first to butcher their chances, and only managed 3.5 by the first change.

Ryan Clarke kicked Sydney's only goal of the opening quarter and let his opponent Nick Daicos know all about it, sparking a series of scuffles.

When Jordan De Goey kicked a goal early in the second term, Collingwood led by 20 points and the Swans were in trouble.

But Sydney roared back with the last four goals of the half and took an improbable eight-point lead into the long break.

Collingwood kicked the only two goals of the third quarter to regain the lead as the Magpies and Swans' goalkicking radars continued to be badly awry.

After Mihoceck torched a golden inside-50 opportunity, he made amends with a great snapped goal moments later and they led by five points at three-quarter time.

Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury had a team-high 31 possessions, while Swans young gun Errol Gulden racked up 37 possessions.