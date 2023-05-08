Port condemns racist abuse of Junior Rioli

Despite Lance Franklin copping boos from Collingwood fans, Rohan Connolly argues booing still has a place in the game - in some circumstances. (2:47)

Bin the boo? Does booing still have a place in the AFL? (2:47)

Port Adelaide says forward Junior Rioli is "distressed" after becoming the latest Indigenous AFL player to be racially vilified.

Rioli was targeted by a racist online post after Sunday's game against Essendon.

"The Port Adelaide Football Club condemns the racial post directed at Junior Rioli last night," a club statement said.

"Racism does not belong in our society and nor in our national game.