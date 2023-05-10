Port forward Rioli suspended for two weeks by tribunal

Port Adelaide's bid to free Junior Rioli from suspension has failed with the AFL tribunal slapping the dynamic forward with a two-week ban.

But the Power were able to save Rioli from a three-match ban, arguing the 27-year-old's strike on Essendon defender Jordan Ridley was severe instead of high impact.

Rioli collected Ridley high after sticking out his arm in a clumsy attempt to block for a teammate during Sunday's clash at Adelaide Oval.

A dazed Ridley fell to the ground and was subbed out of the match with concussion in the second quarter.

The 24-year-old will also miss Essendon's game against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Saturday night.

After deliberating for 30 minutes, the tribunal deemed the force of Rioli's strike was high, not severe.

"Rioli's intention was to block Rioli and not strike him (Ridley), he delivered a blow with his hand or arm," AFL tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said.

"On one view he was unfortunate but moving his arm the way he did meant that he was careless to whether he committed a strike."