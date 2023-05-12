Darling injured as Suns crush Eagles in Friday fizzer

West Coast's season from hell has taken another turn for the worse after Jack Darling and Jamaine Jones were injured in a 70-point thumping at the hands of Gold Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Suns piled on eight goals to one in a dominant second quarter on the way to posting the 16.17 (113) to 6.7 (43) win in front of a dejected crowd of 36,219 in a Friday night fizzer.

Damningly, West Coast lost the contested possession tally 43-16 in the second term in one of the most insipid quarters in the club's history.

It allowed Gold Coast to build a 50-point lead by halftime.

Adding to West Coast's woes, Jones was subbed out at halftime with a broken nose, while out-of-form forward Darling injured his left arm in the third quarter.