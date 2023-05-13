Roos powerless as Horne-Francis, Port take the points

Port Adelaide young gun Jason Horne-Francis has had the last laugh in his first clash with former club North Melbourne, with the Power belting the Kangaroos to hand them a seventh consecutive loss.

After an even opening term that saw North trail by one point at the first break, the Power piled on eight goals to one in the second quarter and didn't look back, eventually running out 70-point winners at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

While the 20.15 (135) to 10.5 (65) smashing went largely to script, the Horne-Francis vs. North Melbourne sideshow wasn't nearly as fiery as many were expecting.

The 2021 No. 1 draft pick, who left the Kangaroos after just one season, lined up against Hugh Greenwood at the opening bounce - but there were no fireworks.

His former teammates had little interest in targeting him physically and with the 19-year-old registering just one handball in the opening term, Kangaroos fans had little chance to boo him.

Tom Jonas of the Power celebrates a goal against North. Steve Bell/Getty Images

While North held their own in the first quarter, any hopes of an upset were snuffed out in the second term, as dynamic Power duo Zak Butters (32 disposals) and Connor Rozee (25 possessions) took control in the midfield and young defender Miles Bergman impressed with his intercept marking and precision kicking from halfback.

North were sloppy when delivering the ball inside 50 and offered little resistance the other way, with Port Adelaide frequently taking the ball from end to end with ease.

Even with Todd Marshall subbed out early with concussion, and Charlie Dixon (injury) and Junior Rioli (suspension) watching on from the sidelines, the Power had no issues finding goalkickers.

Jeremy Finlayson slotted three majors from eight shots, while former Cat Francis Evans kicked his first two goals in Port colours and Brynn Teakle kicked the first of his career.

Even key defender Tom Jonas got in on the action, booting a rare goal - the second of his 210-game career.

Things went from bad to worse for North Melbourne when midfielders Luke Davies-Uniacke and Darcy Tucker left the ground with hamstring injuries.

To add more insult to injury, Aidan Corr will face MRO scrutiny after being reported for striking Ollie Lord on the jaw in an off-the-ball scuffle.

Port Adelaide have an opportunity to firm up their top-four credentials with a win over Melbourne at Adelaide Oval next Saturday night.