Bulldogs survive late surge from desperate Carlton

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a late surge from a desperate Carlton to hang on for a gritty 20-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

Cruising when they led by 31 points early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs conceded the next six goals as Carlton grabbed the lead midway through the final term.

But the Bulldogs responded in fine fashion, with goals to Arthur Jones, Bailey Smith, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and a third from Anthony Scott sealing the 11.13 (79) to 8.11 (59) triumph.

The victory puts Luke Beveridge's team into sixth on the ladder, winning a sixth game from their past seven starts.