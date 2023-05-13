Carlton's season delicately placed after latest loss

Carlton coach Michael Voss believes the Blues can arrest their concerning form slump as the club's loudest and most high-profile supporters become more disgruntled.

The Blues dropped a fourth match from their last five starts on Saturday night, losing to the Western Bulldogs by 20 points despite hitting the lead in the final quarter.

After kicking just one goal in the first-half, Carlton were booed off at the main break - the second time in as many weeks as the passionate Blues faithful have expressed their frustration at Marvel Stadium.

Carlton were able to rally with six goals in a run from midway through the third quarter until deep in the last term, reeling in a 31-point deficit.

Carlton coach Michael Voss tries to rally his players during the loss to Western Bullldogs. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But the comeback ultimately proved fruitless as the Bulldogs kicked the final four goals of the match and Carlton slipped to a 4-1-4 record.

Voss and the Blues were under the pump all week following disappointing 26-point defeat to the premiership contending Brisbane Lions.

After Blues fans exited the Friday night blockbuster against the Lions early, supporters, powerbrokers and ex-players expressed their frustration at Carlton's start to the season as they aim to play in the finals for the first time since 2013.

Billionaire Carlton powerbroker Bruce Mathieson unloaded on Blues president Luke Sayers, chief executive Brian Cook and the club's "weak" board in a stunning broadside a day before the match against the Bulldogs.

Voss said it had been impossible not to pay attention to the scrutiny.

"It's hard not to when it's when it's surrounding you," he said.

"But for us, the answer is not looking external, it's looking internal.

"What we get to be able to control is how we train, how we turn up and how we get better and how we execute in those moments.

"For anything to sort of change, that's what we've got to get after.

"We'll try and strip away some of the emotion, some of the disappointment of the performance and go to work at it."

Carlton were held to only 1.4 at halftime - their lowest score at the main break since Voss took charge ahead of the 2022 season.

It was the opposite response to what Blues wanted after a week in the headlines.

Voss suggested the score was not as bad as it seemed.

"We were largely able to get a lot of moments in our favour. We had great field position," he said.

"Our inefficiency to be able to finish our work put us on the backfoot a little bit.

"For large parts of that second half we put ourselves in such a great position and we weren't able to close out the game exactly like we would want to.

"We'll go back and review that strongly, but I felt like we walked out of the game with more moments that look like us."

Carlton are two games through a season-defining stretch of matches, with in-form rivals Collingwood next up in a blockbuster at the MCG on Sunday.