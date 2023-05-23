Each week, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six talking points from the AFL world.

This week's Six Points feature the dire Eagles and the new low they've struck, whether Damien Hardwick's legacy has been tarnished or enhanced by his resignation and why Nick Daicos should have been suspended for punching Blake Acres.

1. West Coast is absolutely embarrassing and the worst non-expansion team we've seen since 2000

When the Fitzroy comparisons start being rolled out, you know a team isn't just struggling but in the discussion for worst in league history.

Call it recency bias if you like but this iteration of West Coast is now in the sort of company usually reserved for expansion clubs. The Eagles hit an all-time low last weekend, becoming the first team ever to lose by 100+ points to the side sitting 18th on the ladder.

The hapless performance against the Hawks in Tasmania saw them record their third-lowest score (26) and concede the fifth biggest margin (116) in club history. In fact, four of West Coast's 10 biggest losses have occurred since the start of last season, highlighting the demise of this side since its 2018 premiership triumph.

The Eagles sit dead last after 10 weeks with a ledger of one win, nine losses and a horror percentage of 55.4. This time last year they were also 1-9, with an even worse percentage of 51.5. They are two of the worst six 10-game starts to a season seen by any club since 2000, along with the expansion sides of Gold Coast and GWS and an awful Melbourne outfit.

They have won just three of their last 32 games. Again, only the Suns and Giants have had a worse 32-game stretch since 2000, and both occurrences were within the club's first two seasons in the league.

Little has changed from last year to now. Here's a list of categories Adam Simpson's side ranks last in: points for, points against, points per inside 50, clearance differential, inside 50 differential, contested possession differential, uncontested possession differential, disposals ... shall I go on?

Can injuries be blamed for the recent run of dire performance? Sure. It has certainly played a part.

West Coast players leave the field after a humiliating loss to the Hawks. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

According to Champion Data, the Eagles have already lost 321 games this year from their best 22 players (according to ranking points). That's the most ever recorded through 10 rounds of a season, beating out their horror injury run from last year. But even without the injuries, West Coast is the only club not to have even one player ranked 'elite' by Champion Data in 2023.

The worst part? Things are likely to get far uglier before they improve.

2. Could Damien Hardwick's resignation timing tarnish or enhance his legacy?

Why now? That's the question I asked myself when news broke that Damien Hardwick was calling time on his 13-year coaching tenure at the Tigers.

Hardwick's club transformation from perennial underachievers to three premierships in the span of four years -- a genuine dynasty -- guarantees he will forever be regarded as an icon of not just the Richmond Football Club, but the AFL. He changed the way the modern day game is played and leaves behind a legacy very few can, and will ever match.

But again, why now? Why step away from the club at this exact moment?

Some will view Hardwick's decision to pull the pin as the Tigers sit 3-1-6 as the smart option. Departing well before the club gets close to the 'cliff' ensures he will be remembered in a positive light and celebrated for his achievements, as opposed to essentially being forced out for poor performance.

Talkback radio was flooded with rightful praise for Hardwick. The Richmond faithful spoke candidly about how his influence on the Tigers improved their livelihood and brought back their love of football.

But on the other hand, is there an argument to be made his timing is poor?

For the first time in seven years Richmond appears to be on a downward trajectory. They're best players are past their prime, the youngsters have plenty of question marks surrounding them and the club has very few draft picks at its disposal. I can certainly understand why some would argue Hardwick's resignation -- citing burn out and fatigue -- isn't a great look. I might be speculating, but that didn't seem to be the case when his side was in contention for premierships.

By no means am I saying he isn't allowed to experience burn out. In fact, the mental strain and pressure placed on coaches in this day and age is something many of us continue to underestimate. What I am saying is that it would be a little hypocritical to jump back into the coaching hot seat in 2024, as is already being rumoured and speculated.

If it is burn out, Dimma, take some proper time away from the cut and thrust of the game.

Damien Hardwick will step down as Richmond coach effective immediately. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

3. Nick Daicos should 100% have been suspended -- and rubbed out of Brownlow Medal contention -- for punching Blake Acres

The saddest part of the Nick Daicos gut punch on Blake Acres is that we all knew how it would play out.

A media firestorm was guaranteed to follow, with widespread speculation the 19-year-old could be suspended for a week. There would be debate, conjecture, precedent citing and many arguing his clean record should count for something in determining his sanction.

"That's probably a fine" - Tim Watson.



The only thing more obvious about this whole situation was that Daicos would, inevitably, escape punishment. Of course, it came as little surprise the MRO issued a measly $3,000 fine on Monday afternoon, freeing him to face the Kangaroos in Round 12.

What happened to the AFL wanting to stamp out unnecessary macho aggression and cowardly gut punching? A few years ago the league made an example of Cats star Tom Hawkins, suspending him for jumper punching Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch. That was supposed to set a precedent.

But these actions have seemingly crept back into the game; the worst part being that offenders are not receiving suspensions. Daicos wasn't the only one to benefit from the recent leniency - Jye Caldwell was also offered a fine for a similar hit on Daicos himself during the Bombers-Magpies' Anzac Day clash.

This nonsense must be stamped out once and for all.