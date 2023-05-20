Suns scramble but Lions' AFL strangehold remains

Gold Coast scratched the surface before Joe Daniher helped Brisbane slam the door shut on their Queensland AFL rivals with a ninth-straight derby win.

The Lions were pushed by a Suns team that's unearthed another layer of talent, turning a final-quarter dogfight into a comfortable 16.11 (107) to 9.10 (64) Gabba victory.

It was the Lions' (8-2) seventh straight this season but didn't come easy, rookie Suns (4-6) talent Bailey Humphrey's (26 disposals, seven inside 50s) efforts a huge positive for a side that's operating without injured captain Touk Miller.

It was Humphrey's left-foot snap that made it a five-point game early in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

But that was the moment things turned, Marcus Ashcroft Medal winner for best on ground Lachie Neale (35 disposals, 10 clearances) claiming a crucial stoppage that led to a 50-metre Eric Hipwood bomb.

The hosts kicked the last six goals of the game, Daniher booting four across the night a week after his six-goal haul against Essendon.

Josh Dunkley's battle with Matt Rowell was fierce while Hugh McCluggage (30 touches) found his groove as the Lions won a 40th regular-season game from their last 43 Gabba appearances.

The Suns made all the early running, Jarrod Witts dominating the centre and Charlie Ballard continuing his strong marking form.

But they couldn't covert their dominance.

Three missed set shots cost them when Daniher kicked two first-quarter goals and Lincoln McCarthy manufactured another for a nine-point lead.

Cameron hit the scoreboard after the break thanks to a soft free kick and when Zac Bailey spun and danced into space to score it looked like the hosts may run away with another Gabba win.

But it was their turn to get the set-shot yips, three behinds a missed opportunity that King exploited when he squeezed two goals into the final minute of the half.

The Suns (4-6) were within five points when Jack Lukosius toe-poked through his second goal.

Harry Sharp finished well and Cameron celebrated his second goal with an Indigenous Round dance to again shoot the hosts clear.

Jarrod Berry's goal made it a 23-point margin but King and Nick Holman replied, Ben Ainsworth missing his set shot after the siren to make it an 11-point deficit at the final break.

Humphrey's snap had the Suns believing early in the fourth but no sooner were the Lions clear again thanks to Hipwood and McCluggage.

Daniher missed a set shot but made amends minutes later when he swept home his fourth after more good lead-up play from Darcy Wilmot.

Jack Gunston then joined the fun with a goal to seal the result with 11 minutes to play.