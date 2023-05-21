Hawthorn rout West Coast in wooden spoon battle

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has lashed a lack of effort after his side was humiliated in a 116-point AFL thrashing at the hands of fellow strugglers Hawthorn.

The injury-hit Eagles didn't score a goal in the second half on Sunday in Launceston, as the Hawks ran riot with Mitch Lewis kicking a career-high six goals.

The 22.10 (142) to 4.2 (26) result, dubbed pre-round as the battle for the wooden spoon, leaves the Eagles last with one win and a percentage of 55.

"Extremely disappointing. Not good enough. Unacceptable. We're going to have to do a lot of work in a short space of time," West Coast coach Adam Simpson said.

"We didn't bring the pressure. We got beaten on the inside, they were too quick. We got beaten on the outside.

"The effort wasn't the same as it had been in the past when we've put up reasonable performances. It wasn't there."

It was West Coast's lowest score against Hawthorn and their heaviest loss of the season, surpassing a 108-point defeat at the hands of Carlton in round seven.

It was the first time the Hawks had scored more than 20 goals since 2016.

Remarkably, it was the second biggest winning margin in a match between sides at the bottom of the ladder in VFL and AFL history.

There was further injury to insult for the Eagles, with Jamaine Jones leaving the field in the second quarter with an ankle problem that could keep him out for weeks.

Liam Duggan had a knock to the neck while Oscar Allen had a hit to the knee.

West Coast were already missing Tom Barrass, Jack Darling, Nic Naitanui, Luke Shuey, Elliot Yeo, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan, Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern and Tom Cole.

"We're hoping to get players back in the next month that might help," Simpson said.

"I don't think we can point the finger at the 18-year-olds (for the loss) but collectively we weren't good enough."

Hawthorn set the tone early in their second win this season, opening a 43-12 lead at the first break on the back of winning the inside 50s 19-5.

Luke Bruest kicked three for the match, while Josh Weddle, Cam Mackenzie, Jacob Koschitzke and Tyler Brockman got doubles.

"Really proud of the boys. As the coach of a club that is going through a learning phase, you need wins to build good culture," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said.

"It was a challenging game to scout. Obviously they've got some significant injuries. But that is out of our control.

Hawthorn have jumped up to 16th spot on the ladder but have some headaches ahead of meeting St Kilda next round with Sam Frost on report for striking.

Ruckman Nat Reeves was subbed out in the third quarter with an ankle problem.

Dom Sheed was tireless in a losing side, picking up two goals and an equal game-high 30 disposals.