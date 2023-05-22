Rohan Connolly says 11th-placed Carlton is just a pretty average team, and looks at their record against top eight teams as a reason why. (2:38)

Collingwood young gun Nick Daicos remains eligible for the Brownlow Medal after avoiding suspension over his gut punch on Carlton wingman Blake Acres.

Daicos, who is equal-top of the AFL coaches' association voting in his second season, was charged with striking after clashing with Acres during Sunday's win over the Blues at the MCG.

But the league's match review officer graded the incident "low impact" - as well as intentional conduct and body contact - which resulted in a $3000 fine.

The Brownlow favourite's penalty can be reduced to $2000 with an early guilty plea.

Hawthorn defender Sam Frost was hit with the penalty for striking West Coast's Connor West, while St Kilda captain Jack Steele can also take a $2000 fine for rough conduct on GWS opponent Lachie Ash.

Melbourne will challenge Lachie Hunter's one-match suspension at the tribunal on Tuesday night in a bid to free him for their match against Fremantle.

Hunter was reported on the spot for a high bump on Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee after his right hip collected the sliding midfielder in the head on the outer wing.

The wingman had been bracing for contact with Rozee, who was lower in the contest and was not seriously hurt.

Hunter was charged with forceful front-on contact over the incident, which occurred during the third quarter of the Power's thrilling four-point win on Friday night.

The match review officer deemed Hunter's action as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, which draws a one-match ban and rules him out of Saturday's clash with the Dockers at the MCG.

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas on Monday accepted his own one-match ban for rough conduct on Demons forward Tom McDonald and will miss Sunday's clash with Richmond.

Jonas was cited for a dangerous tackle, where he caught McDonald high and slung him to the ground.

At the time, the tackle wasn't considered dangerous and Jonas received a holding-the-ball free kick.

The last-quarter incident was later graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match ban.