Triple-premiership coach Damien Hardwick has stepped aside from the top job at Richmond effective immediately after realising he was no longer able to commit "100 per cent" to the job.

Hardwick told a packed media conference at Punt Road on Tuesday that it became apparent to him a couple of weeks ago that the time was right to stand down and let the players "listen to a different voice".

"I would rather leave too early than too late," he said.

Current assistant Andrew McQualter has been appointed as interim coach and will assume the reins for Sunday's clash with Port Adelaide.

Hardwick paid tribute to everyone associated with Richmond - a club he joined in 2010 after a distinguished playing career at Essendon and Port Adelaide and an assistant coaching stint at Hawthorn under his great friend Alastair Clarkson.