Jackson inspires Dockers to thrilling upset of Demons

Luke Jackson has inspired a resurgent Fremantle to a thrilling seven-point win over Melbourne in an outstanding first match against his former club.

The Dockers conquered the Demons at the MCG for the second year in a row, taking control of the tight and tense contest by kicking 5.2 to 2.3 in the third quarter.

Unlike last year's clash, when Melbourne failed to fire a shot in the last quarter, the Demons lifted late on Saturday but Fremantle were able to withstand the pressure.

Caleb Serong of the Dockers celebrates kicking a goal against the Dees. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Up by 15 points, the Dockers hung on to win 12.7 (79) to 10.12 (72) for their fourth-straight victory to jump inside the top-eight for the first time this season.

Jackson turned the match in Fremantle's favour in the third quarter when he was forced to take on the Dockers' ruck duties solo.

Towering Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy was subbed out late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury in a major blow for the visitors.

But his absence allowed Jackson, who moved to Fremantle during the off-season following three years and a premiership with Melbourne, to take control of the tight tussle.

In similar fashion to his game-changing turn in the Demons' 2021 grand final victory, Jackson was dominant out of the middle and finished with a career-best eight clearances.

The 21-year-old, who was heavily criticised in Western Australia during Fremantle's early season form struggles, received some jeers from the 29,154 fans but the reception was largely respectful.

Classy Melbourne forward Kysaiah Pickett reduced the margin to just two points with three minutes to go but dynamo Bailey Banfield immediately kicked truly at the other end to seal the result for the Dockers.

Angus Brayshaw had a set shot with 90 seconds left but the prolific Demons midfielder sprayed it right.

Both forward lines struggled to fire in a low-scoring contest but young Dockers talls Jye Amiss (three goals) and Josh Treacy (two) made crucial contributions.

Andrew Brayshaw, Angus' younger brother, starred for Fremantle in the middle, as did Caleb Serong.

Melbourne's second-straight defeat leaves them at 7-4 ahead of a Friday night clash with struggling Carlton.

The Dockers have revived their season to be 6-5 leading into a bye next weekend.