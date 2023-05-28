Walker kicks three goals as Adelaide down Brisbane

Adelaide stalwart Taylor Walker has slotted three goals in a hard-fought 17-point win over Brisbane which lifts the Crows into the AFL's top eight.

The Crows snapped the Lions' seven-game winning streak with a 14.11 (95) to 10.18 (78) victory on a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Brisbane stalwart Dayne Zorko will attract match review scrutiny -- after giving away a free kick to Luke Pedlar when his fingers grappled the eye area of the young Crow.

Adelaide's captain Jordan Dawson (32 disposals), Rory Laird (27) and Ben Keays (28 disposals, one goal) were chief ball-winners while halfback Wayne Milera (22 touches) and Izak Rankine were stand-outs.

Adelaide stalwart Taylor Walker has slotted three goals in a hard-fought 17-point win over Brisbane which lifts the Crows into the AFL's top eight. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Walker's three-goal haul was supported by two majors each by Pedlar, Riley Thilthorpe and Rankine, whose 23 touches featured 13 score involvements.

Brisbane's Charlie Cameron kicked four goals, Joe Daniher scored two, and Josh Dunkley (29 disposals), Lachie Neale (24), Zac Bailey (24) and veteran Daniel Rich (24, one goal) were prominent.

Zorko gathered 22 touches and kicked a goal but his contact with Pedlar will be studied by officials.

The incident came in a tight opening term when the Lions kicked 3.5 to 3.3, with two of Adelaide's goals coming from Thilthorpe.

Brisbane's slender advantage disappeared as the Crows dominated much of the second term, scoring four consecutive goals to create a 24-point lead.

Rankine was prominent in three of Adelaide's strikes, setting up two majors for Walker -- one with a handball and the other with a slick pass.

And Rankine then slotted a brilliant left-foot snap from an acute angle near a boundary line.

The Crows were four goals up in the 28th minute of the quarter but the Lions scored two late majors to reduce their half-time decifit to 11 points.

Both sides scored an early goal in a tense third term before a 22-minute goal-less period -- though Lion Eric Hipwood was denied a gilt-edged chance when a pack mark directly in front of goal wasn't paid by an umpire.

And, just as Brisbane had in the second quarter, Adelaide kicked two crucial late goals.

The last, a stunning checkside from the boundary line by Josh Rachele when under pressure, gave the hosts a 15-point buffer at three quarter-time, 10.8 to 6.17.

Daniher converted early in the last term to bring the visitors within nine points but the Crows potted the next three majors.

They're now seventh on the ladder while the Lions enter their bye round in third.