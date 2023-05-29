A lot of teams don't have the patience for a slow rebuild, but Adelaide has shown it's still possible in the modern game, says Rohan Connolly. (3:02)

Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko is facing a one-match AFL suspension for making contact near Adelaide forward Luke Pedlar's eye.

Crows midfielder Rory Laird has also been offered a one-match ban, charged with rough conduct over a dangerous tackle on Lions star Lachie Neale.

The separate incidents occurred during Adelaide's 17-point win over Brisbane on Sunday.

Zorko's hand went over Pedlar's face as the pair tangled during the first quarter.

He was charged with "contact to the eye region", with the league's match review officer grading the action as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Lions teammate Jarrod Berry had a one-match suspension over a similar incident with Melbourne's Clayton Oliver during last year's finals series overturned at the tribunal.

Laird's rough conduct charge comes amid a crackdown on dangerous tackles this season with a view to protecting players against head knocks and concussion.

His tackle on Neale was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Sydney co-captain Luke Parker, Carlton's Adam Cerra and Fremantle's Jaeger O'Meara were all offered one-match suspensions over similar incidents in round 11.

Each of those three players have since opted to challenge their bans at the tribunal this week.

Parker was cited over his tackle on Blues rival Sam Walsh last Friday night, while Cerra came under scrutiny for an incident involving Swans ruckman Tom Hickey.

O'Meara was charged over his tackle on Melbourne's Charlie Spargo on Saturday.

Cerra's looming ban puts him in doubt for under-fire Carlton's crucial match against the Demons on Friday night.

It could add to the Blues' woes, with Patrick Cripps (ankle) facing a fitness test and George Hewett (concussion), Nic Newman (hamstring) and Ollie Hollands (shoulder) set to miss the MCG contest.

Hawthorn captain James Sicily has accepted his one-match suspension for a high bump on St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti and will miss Saturday's game against Port Adelaide.

Sicily's suspension took the shine off his dominant performance against the Saints, in which he tallied a career-best 43 disposals and 22 intercept possessions.

Richmond star Dustin Martin can accept a $2000 fine for striking Port Adelaide's Dan Houston during the Tigers' loss on Sunday.