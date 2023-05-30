A lot of teams don't have the patience for a slow rebuild, but Adelaide has shown it's still possible in the modern game, says Rohan Connolly. (3:02)

The AFL Tribunal is set for a star-studded two-day trial-athon as five players attempt to overturn one-match bans.

Sydney co-captain Luke Parker, Carlton's Adam Cerra, Fremantle's Jaeger O'Meara and Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird will all challenge their one-match suspensions for dangerous tackles.

Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko will challenge his one-match ban for making contact to the eye region of Crows forward Luke Pedlar.

Parker, Cerra and Laird will front the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday evening, with O'Meara and Zorko to face the music the following day.

The outcomes will be closely monitored by coaches, players and fans.

Geelong coach Chris Scott believes players are being asked to do the impossible after "confusing" tribunal instructions around dangerous tackles.

But the two-time premiership coach says players have "no choice but to get with the program" as the league continues its crackdown with a view to protecting players against concussion.

A total of 16 players have been suspended for dangerous tackles across the opening 10 rounds, and that number will rise to 20 by Wednesday evening if Parker, Cerra, O'Meara and Laird are unsuccessful with their appeals.

Zorko is once again facing the music at the Tribunal. Albert Perez/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"The AFL, by their own admission, are trying to work their way through this," Scott told Fox Footy.

"They understand that they're going to iterate around these incidents and get it to a point where there is more clarity."

Scott likened the crackdown on dangerous tackles to the AFL's efforts to stamp out high contact in bumps

He said coaches' instructions to players are simple: they must be careful if they take a player to ground

But Scott said the directive from the AFL is less clear.

"The instruction from the tribunal, to be frank, is very confusing," he said.

"They're trying to say, 'If you tackle a player in a split second and you realise that you have an arm pinned, you've got to let it go before he hits the ground irrespective of whose momentum's taking the player forward'.

"Players can't do that."

Scott was adamant Geelong forward Brad Close could not have done anything differently when he was suspended over a dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Jordan Dawson early this month.

"The tribunal and the AFL have spoken and said you are liable for that, so you've got no choice but to get with the program," Scott said.

"And there's no point people that played footy in the good old days saying it's damaging the fabric of the game.

"The priority is looking after the head, so you've got to move with the program.

"I suspect when we get to the end of all this, people will look at those tackles and say, 'Yeah, of course he's got to go'."

Scott says some players will be "very unlucky" as they adjust to the crackdown.

"There are those situations where you tackle a player who's on one leg trying to kick the ball and he's completely vulnerable and it doesn't take much force to take him down.

"We're going to see some missed tackles and we're going to see players adjusting.

"If that's the way it's got to be, then it's probably fine."