A lot of teams don't have the patience for a slow rebuild, but Adelaide has shown it's still possible in the modern game, says Rohan Connolly. (3:02)

Sydney co-captain Luke Parker has failed to overturn his one-match suspension at the tribunal for a dangerous tackle.

Parker will miss the Swans' round-13 clash with St Kilda after the tribunal upheld the match review officer's verdict during a contest with Carlton star Sam Walsh last Friday night.

The midfielder argued he tried to lower his centre of gravity when laying a tackle on Walsh and showed a level of care for the Blues player.

"I don't think I went in with excessive force once we went to the ground," Parker told the tribunal.

"Once the tackle took place, at no time did I feel he was in a vulnerable position.

Luke Parker of the Swans. Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"I was dragging my feet across the ground, while he had a pretty good stance."

But the tribunal panel disagreed, continuing a run of players unsuccessfully challenging dangerous tackle charges at the tribunal.

Walsh was able to take his free kick and was not injured by the tackle, but the AFL's legal representative Sally Flynn argued the Carlton player was dazed.

"There was potential to cause significant injury in the circumstances given his arm was pinned in the tackle," Flynn said.

Parker will be followed by Carlton's Adam Cerra, Fremantle's Jaeger O'Meara and Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird, who will all challenge their one-match suspensions.

Cerra and Laird will front the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday evening, while O'Meara and Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko face the music the following day.

Zorko will challenge his one-match ban for making contact to the eye region of Crows forward Luke Pedlar.

A total of 16 players have been suspended for dangerous tackles across the opening 10 rounds and that number will rise to 20 by Wednesday evening if Parker, Cerra, O'Meara and Laird are unsuccessful with their appeals.