Paddy McCartin's AFL season is over as the Sydney defender battles to recover from concussion symptoms.

The decision for McCartin to sit out the rest of 2023 reflects renewed concern about his ongoing health and playing future.

The 27-year-old has not featured for the Swans since he was concussed in the round-four loss to Port Adelaide.

It was his first significant injury since the 2014 No.1 draft pick returned to football two years ago.

"While McCartin has been making progress in his recovery and commenced some light exercise, he is still experiencing mild symptoms and is yet to make a full recovery," the Swans said in a statement.

Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner said the club made the decision alongside the player and his family to put McCartin on their inactive list.

"In discussions with Paddy, our medical team and external specialists, we all felt the decision to sit out the remainder of the season was the right one to allow Paddy to focus on making a successful return to full health," Gardiner said.

Paddy McCartin of the Swans receives attention from a trainer during Round 4. Photo by Brendon Thorne/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"We have adopted a very cautious approach to Paddy's recovery timeline to this point and while Paddy has made progress - he has resumed some light exercise and is involved day-to-day at the club - he continues to experience some mild symptoms and his focus remains centred around becoming symptom free."

Gardiner added McCartin would be given "all the time and support he needs" in his recovery.

McCartin suffered his 10th concussion in last month's match against the Power.

Making his AFL debut with St Kilda in 2015, he only managed 35 games across four seasons as he suffered eight concussions.

His career went on hold in 2019, with the Swans picking him up in the 2022 pre-season.

Playing alongside his younger brother Tom, McCartin made an outstanding return to the AFL and played 24 games last year, including in Sydney's grand-final loss to Geelong.

He is in his sixth AFL season altogether and has played 63 senior games.

Tom McCartin also has not played since he was concussed against Port in round four.