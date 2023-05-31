Justin Leppitsch insists he is committed to Collingwood but would not rule out an approach from Richmond to be Damien Hardwick's successor.

The former Brisbane Lions coach instantly became a favourite to head back to Punt Rd after Hardwick's shock decision last week to leave the Tigers after almost 14 seasons in charge.

Leppitsch had two successful stints working as an assistant at Richmond under Hardwick, including during the Tigers' three premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The 47-year-old has been an integral part of Collingwood's coaching staff during the Magpies' extraordinary surge up the ladder under Craig McRae.

"I guess I'm long enough now from my last appointment (at Brisbane) that I'm not burnt by the experience," Leppitsch said on Wednesday.

"But I think these things, it's almost like a marriage, you've got to commit together for a long period of time.

"It's such a pie in the sky thing for me at the moment.

"I'm really committed to this club (Collingwood) and where it's going and I've just started this journey, so for me, it's not even on the radar."

Leppitsch said he was "not ready" to answer if he would consider an approach from Richmond.

Magpies assistant coach Justin Leppitsch is in the running for the Richmond job. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"The difference is I know everyone at Richmond," he said.

"(Richmond football performance manager) Tim Livingstone I speak to all the time because we do Powerball every Thursday night.

"It's not like I need to go through an interview process.

"They might decide they want to go in a completely different way.

"I think it's too early to decide, it's such a long period of the season to go.

"You never say never because you never know if an opportunity presents and it suits where you're at in your time in life, well why wouldn't all of us take an opportunity like that if you want to do it."

Leppitsch said Hardwick's announcement to immediately leave Richmond surprised him.

"I always knew 'Dimma' was never going to overstay his welcome," Leppitsch said.

"I definitely knew that part of it, but I didn't think anyone would have predicted it would be so soon.

"At the time I was shocked, but in hindsight I think I can see why he made the decision - he made it for the club to give them the best chance."

Leppitsch coached the Lions between 2014 and 2016 during a tough transformational period for the club, winning just 14 of his 66 matches in charge.

The triple premiership defender has previously given interviews where he acknowledged mistakes he made while coaching the Lions but said the environment wasn't set up to give Brisbane the best chance to succeed.