Late blitz lifts Magpies to big win over improved Eagles

Star Collingwood midfielder Jordan De Goey is facing a sizeable suspension after unleashing a late and high bump on West Coast youngster Elijah Hewett during the Magpies' 63-point win in Perth.

West Coast were reduced to just two fit men on the bench after quarter time of Saturday's AFL clash, and the Pies looked set for an easy win after skipping out to a 46-3 lead early in the second term.

The Eagles launched a frenetic fightback, and would have closed the gap to just nine points had Andrew Gaff kicked truly from 35m late in the third quarter.

Gaff's miss proved costly, with Collingwood booting nine of the next 10 goals to secure the 18.12 (120) to 8.9 (57) win in front of 41,713 fans at Optus Stadium.

Bobby Hill of the Magpies celebrates after scoring a goal against the Eagles. Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The result was West Coast's 10th straight loss - setting a new record losing run for the Eagles.

But the biggest talking point was De Goey's high bump.

Hewett had just fired off a handball when De Goey came through and bumped him flush on the face late in the opening term.

The first-year Eagle was flattened and lay on the turf in distress.

Hewett was eventually able to run off the ground unaided, but was ruled out for the rest of the match with concussion.

The incident is almost certain to cost De Goey multiple weeks on the sidelines, with the AFL taking a dim view of players who opt to unnecessarily bump opponents.

The high nature of the hit and the fact Hewett was concussed will also play against De Goey, who could be referred straight to the AFL Tribunal.

If that's the case, the Collingwood star will face a minimum ban of three weeks.

Whatever the ban ends up being, it spells the end of De Goey's Brownlow medal hopes.

Hewett was one of three Eagles players injured in the opening quarter.

Connor West damaged his knee when a teammate crashed into his legs, while Shannon Hurn injured his right hamstring late in the term.

Those injury concerns came on the back of star defender Tom Barrass being ruled out before the match with a hip injury.

Collingwood didn't come out unscathed either.

Beau McCreery injured his ankle late in the first half, and Will Hoskin-Elliott was helped off the field in the final quarter after rolling his left ankle.

West Coast won the clearances and inside 50s across the first three quarters, and at one point looked like they would run all over the top of Collingwood.

But the Magpies steadied when it mattered most, rattling off eight straight goals either side of three-quarter time to secure an eighth straight victory.

Collingwood rising star Nick Daicos continued his hot form with 30 disposals and three goals, while Ash Johnson, Bobby Hill and Brody Mihocek kicked three goals apiece.

Dom Sheed (43 disposals, 10 clearances, one goal), Tim Kelly (29 disposals, nine clearances, one goal), and Elliot Yeo (26 disposals, seven clearances) were monumental for West Coast, while forward Oscar Allen booted three goals.