Eagles star ruckman Nic Naitanui sidelined indefinitely

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui's prospects of playing this year appear dimmer than ever after failing to progress in his battle with an Achilles tendon issue.

Naitanui has been listed as six to seven weeks away from returning for the past three weeks, but on Tuesday his return date was listed as TBC on the club's injury list.

The 33-year-old will now consult a specialist to determine the best course of action, but time is running out for him to play this year.

"Nic will see a specialist as we attempt to gather as much information as we can to make a decision on the next steps about the management of his Achilles," West Coast's head of health Mark Finucane told the West Coast website.

"When we have more information we'll provide a further update."

The news on Naitanui continues a torrid time for the bottom-placed Eagles.

Defender Liam Duggan was taken to hospital for observation earlier this week after falling severely ill on Monday night.

Nic Naitanui of the Eagles is expected to play on in 2023. Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Duggan was due to challenge his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

But the Eagles withdrew that challenge due to the severity of the illness that Duggan is battling, with the 26-year-old now officially suspended for Saturday's clash with the Crows in Adelaide.

Luke Edwards and Tom Barrass are among other Eagles players who have battled illness in recent weeks.

Duggan's illness and suspension means West Coast will be forced to make at least five changes for Saturday's clash with the Crows in Adelaide.

Shannon Hurn (hamstring), Elijah Hewett (concussion), Callum Jamieson (hip) and Connor West (knee) were all injured in last week's 63-point loss to Collingwood.

Barrass, who was a late withdrawal with a hip injury, will miss again.

Captain Luke Shuey (hamstring/ankle), Jack Darling (fractured arm), Luke Edwards (concussion) and Samo Petrevski-Seton (corked leg) are all up for selection if they can get through main training this week.

Duggan has been one of West Coast's best players this season.

The premiership defender is averaging a career-high 23 disposals per game and has shone when spending time in the midfield.

Duggan joins the likes of Hurn, Barrass, Naitanui, Jamie Cripps, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Ryan and Tom Cole on a star-studded injury list.