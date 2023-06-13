Marlion Pickett to miss for Tigers after facing court

Richmond have won two in a row under caretaker coach Andrew McQualter, and Rohan Connolly says he should be in the box seat for the full-time job. (3:16)

Richmond have ruled Marlion Pickett out of selection for their clash with St Kilda after the dual Tigers premiership player faced court in Perth.

The 31-year-old was granted bail on Monday after appearing on 12 charges including four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of stealing and three counts of criminal damage.

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale said Pickett wanted to play against the Saints at the MCG on Saturday night but the club decided to rule him out.

Richmond AFL player Marlion Pickett and his manager Anthony Van Der Wielen walk out from the Perth Magistrates Court. Paul Kane/Getty Images

However, the player is expected to travel to Queensland to face the Brisbane Lions in the Tigers' round -16 match after Richmond's bye.

"Marlion won't be available to play this week," Gale said.

"It's a decision we made in his best interest, in his welfare and also of the club.

"We think it's important for Marlon to be with his family.

"But having said that, he'll prepare with the team, he'll train and he will keep turning up and engaging and turning up to work.

"We fully expect him to play against Brisbane in two weeks' time."

Pickett has played 70 games for the Tigers, having famously made his AFL debut in their 2019 premiership triumph.