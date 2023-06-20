Rohan Connolly says the bye weeks have revealed an interesting trend, with five of six AFL teams who've had the week off, losing on their return. (2:31)

Each week, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six talking points from the AFL world.

This week's Six Points feature the freefalling Saints, the reasons why the Cats are (and are not) scary, Tim Taranto's historic five-week period and if Cody Weightman has broken into the 'best five small forwards' club.

1. St Kilda has been figured out ... and that spells trouble

After such a great start to the season, the Saints are slowly being swallowed up by the pack. I say 'slowly' as they currently sit fifth -- only a game outside the top four -- so it's hardly disastrous. Or is it?

St Kilda was sitting at the summit of the ladder and undefeated after four rounds, and by the conclusion of Round 6 had only been beaten by the rampant Magpies (even that margin was just six points). Ross Lyon was the early frontrunner for coach of the year and the Saints were no longer a dark horse premiership contender, but a legitimate flag candidate in the eyes of many.

Through those first six weeks, this side was on track to break all sorts of defensive records. It conceded just 59.5 points per game and was the No. 1 intercept marking team in the league. The game plan was relatively simple; allow the opposition to possess the ball (No. 1 team for disposals conceded and 15th for pressure applied) but don't let them operate in dangerous areas. It was only a matter of time before St Kilda would win back possession and cause damage in their own attacking 50.

But things have changed drastically since Round 7. The Saints are now conceding 80 points per game and have fallen to 17th for intercept marks. They can no longer rely on winning the ball back in their defensive half, which has led to an inadvertent change of game style through the middle of the ground. As a result, pressure has risen (now No. 4 for pressure applied) but teams are finding it easier to cut through them.

So how does this happen?

It seems coaches have figured out how to move the ball against the Saints with greater effectiveness. In the first seven weeks, teams were hesitant to take ground against them for fear of turning the ball over and being punished. In the five games where their opponent kicked lower than the AFL average for long kicks (42.1%), the Saints went 5-0. In the two games where their opponent kicked long higher than the AFL average, the Saints went 0-2.

Kicking longer and kicking direct has become somewhat of a trend for teams facing St Kilda, and Lyon's men are struggling to adjust. They are 4-5 since Round 5 and haven't won back-to-back games since that opening four-game win streak.

Is it time for a full blown panic attack? Not quite. After all we've already seen Lyon transform this team. But should Saints fans be concerned? Absolutely.

Ross Lyon has work to do at the Saints. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Why we should and shouldn't be worried about the Cats in 2023

It's fair to say it's been a rollercoaster season for Geelong. The Cats sit 10th on the ladder with a record of 6-7 and a percentage of 113.6 as we gear up for Round 15. There's an argument to be made the reigning premier peaked last year and is now likely to miss finals, but on the other hand, can you really write this team off?

Why the Cats CANNOT win the premiership:

Last season, the Cats began relatively slowly, then came home like a house on fire. But even still, it wasn't this slow. They were 5-4 after nine weeks before reeling off 16 straight to clinch the premiership.

While the vast majority of the playing group remains, it does feel like a different team. For starters, the Cats aren't anywhere near the defensive juggernaut they were in 2022. In fact, they have become the fourth-easiest team to score against -- only the Eagles, Kangaroos and Giants are making it easier for their opponents -- conceding 19 more points per game compared to last year. They are also far easier to move the ball against; an area they ranked No. 1 in just 12 months ago.

Since 2000, 61 teams have started a season 0-3 - including the Cats. Only seven of them have made finals and none have made it further than a preliminary final. The Cats have been on the back foot all season, and as history has proven, they won't be able to overcome it.

Why the Cats CAN win the premiership:

They've got the pedigree and the talent to go back-to-back, and you can bet your last dollar no side would want to face them in September. That already gives them a significant mental edge over every other finalist.

Despite all the struggles, the Cats are still the No. 1 scoring team. They have the league's best key forward pairing in Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins, as well as the game's top assist player, Gryan Miers. Oh, and then there's a guy named Patrick Dangerfield.

But the real reason for optimism if you're a Cats supporter has to be the friendly run home, which includes six games at GMHBA Stadium. Geelong will start favourite, and should be winning, at least seven to eight of its remaining 10 games, which would easily be good enough to play finals. And if they do, they'll be carrying a boatload of momentum into September. Here's Geelong's remaining games:

ROUND 15: vs. Demons @ GMHBA Stadium

ROUND 16: vs. Sydney @ SCG

ROUND 17: vs. North Melbourne @ GMHBA Stadium

ROUND 18: vs. Essendon @ GMHBA Stadium

ROUND 19: vs. Brisbane @ Gabba

ROUND 20: vs. Fremantle @ GMHBA Stadium

ROUND 21: vs. Port Adelaide @ GMHBA Stadium

ROUND 22: vs. Collingwood @ MCG

ROUND 23: vs. St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

ROUND 24: vs. Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium

For what it's worth, I reckon they can still win the flag. Write them off at your own peril.

Can the Cats go back-to-back in 2023? James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Season 2023 is looking like it could belong to the Power

If you weren't a believer in Port Adelaide at the beginning of the year, after five weeks, or even 10 weeks, you simply must be now. Ken Hinkley's side is sitting on top of the ladder -- albeit having played an extra game than the Magpies -- and riding a club-best 11-game win streak, which began literally days after Power great Warren Tredrea made the now infamous comment the coaching situation was untenable. Yikes!

Only Collingwood has shorter odds to win this year's premiership, while star midfielder Zak Butters is the second-favourite to scoop the Brownlow Medal.

Port doesn't need a mountain of possession to hurt you. In fact, they rank 17th for total disposals this year. What they are doing is locking the ball inside their forward half more than any other team which is leading to the second-most points for and the second-most efficient offence at converting opportunities from their inside 50s. They also rank top four for clearance differential, pressure applied and restricting opposition's scores.

FUN FACT: Hinkley will celebrate his 57th birthday on September 30, aka Grand Final day. An omen?

Ken Hinkley has the Power playing inspired football in 2023. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But this is the number I'd love if I were a Power fan. Since 2000, there have been just 14 teams (including Port) to string together an 11-game winning streak during the same home and away season. Here's how each of the previous 13 have fared:

Essendon, 2000 - PREMIER

Carlton, 2000 - Lost preliminary final to Essendon

Brisbane, 2001 - PREMIER

Geelong, 2007 - PREMIER

Geelong, 2008 - Lost Grand Final to Hawthorn

Geelong, 2009 - PREMIER

St Kilda, 2009 - Lost Grand Final to Geelong

Geelong, 2011 - PREMIER

Collingwood, 2011 - Lost Grand Final to Geelong

Hawthorn, 2013 - PREMIER

Sydney, 2014 - Lost Grand Final

Collingwood, 2022 - Lost preliminary final

Geelong, 2022 - PREMIER

So, 10 of the 13 either won the premiership or lost a final to one of the other teams to have recorded an 11-game win streak that same year (pretty unlucky, huh!). Of the other three, two made the Grand Final and lost, while the other, last year's Magpies, missed out on a Grand Final berth by a solitary point.

All signs are pointing to, at the absolute worst, another preliminary final for Ken Hinkley's squad. Who knows, maybe more...

4. Tim Taranto's last five weeks have been downright ridiculous

Much of what I wrote in the previous point about the Power applies here with Taranto. It's time footy fans sit up and take notice of what this guy is doing.

TIM TARANTO'S AMAZING FIVE WEEKS DISP CP CL TK G AF R10 33 12 9 3 1 120 R11 33 12 7 7 4 145 R12 36 12 9 5 1 130 R13 35 15 7 7 2 129 R14 38 18 6 10 1 147

Taranto just produced one of the great five-game stretches the sport has seen, averaging 35 disposals and kicking nine goals (especially impressive considering two of those games were in the wet). In the last 25 years, only four other players have matched that feat in a five-game period; Dane Swan, Nathan Buckley, Gary Ablett and Patrick Dangerfield. All of them are Brownlow Medal winners. All of them will eventually be in the Hall of Fame.

But Taranto's exceptional output hasn't just been over the last month or so. The former Giant has comfortably been the recruit of the season and is flourishing in his permanent midfield role at the Tigers. His numbers are up significantly across the board, averaging career-highs in disposals (32), contested possessions (13.57), uncontested possessions (17.29), clearances (6.93), tackles (7) and metres gained (406m). He's also kicked more goals (13) than any other midfielder this year.

Is Tim Taranto a chance for the Brownlow?



Well he's certainly topping one particular stat this year.



Christian Joly from @championdata explains all on the @FootyTips podcast



Listen to the Podcast 🎧: https://t.co/C4K8hAd38P: pic.twitter.com/f2CaEuABpl — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 20, 2023

Consistency has been the story of his 2023. His season-low disposal tally is 27, only once has he dipped below five clearances and twice below five tackles. Every week he provides midfield production and every week he's in the handful of best Tigers come fulltime.

Right now I have Taranto equal-first with Christian Petracca and Zak Butters on my Brownlow Medal predictor. He's jetted up the leaderboard over the last seven weeks and is a massive chance to take home 'Charlie' if he maintains the output. It's time the footy world pays him some serious respect.

5. Like him or not, Cody Weightman is a star who is only getting better

He's been somewhat of a polarising figure in the early part of his career -- some say he exaggerates contact to draw free kicks, while others will argue he's 'crafty' -- but you simply cannot deny the talent and potential of Bulldogs small forward Cody Weightman.

The 22-year-old kicked a career-high six goals against North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon, in what was just his 50th AFL game. At the beginning of the year I would have argued Weightman is already a top 10 small forward in the competition. Now? I'd say he's making a legitimate case he's in the top five.

Outside key forwards, only Toby Greene, Charlie Cameron, Bayley Fritsch and Luke Breust are averaging more goals per game this year than Weightman. They might be the only four I'd take ahead of him right at this moment -- you can throw a blanket over Tom Papley, Izak Rankine and Weightman -- but how does he compare to them (and some of the other modern-day great smalls) through 50 games?

HOW DOES CODY WEIGHTMAN STACK UP THROUGH 50 GAMES? PLAYER GOALS 4+ GOAL GAMES 3+ GOAL GAMES STEPHEN MILNE (STK) 100 9 16 LUKE BREUST (HAW) 90 4 13 CODY WEIGHTMAN (WB) 84 6 11 JEFF FARMER (MEL) 81 5 13 STEVE JOHNSON (GEE) 75 5 8 TOM PAPLEY (SYD) 67 1 7 JAMIE ELLIOTT (COLL) 67 4 11 IZAK RANKINE (GC/ADE) 61 3 8 CHARLIE CAMERON (ADE) 60 2 4 CYRIL RIOLI (HAW) 52 2 5 EDDIE BETTS (CARL) 51 0 9 BAYLEY FRITSCH (MEL) 43 2 5

Weightman's numbers are quite remarkable. The most impressive part? He debuted at 19 years and 184 days, far younger than Stephen Milne (21 years, 44 days) and Luke Breust (20 years, 185 days), meaning he's likely further away from reaching his true ceiling.

Champion Data doesn't just rate Weightman 'elite' for goals, he's also in the top 10% for his position for contested marks and marks on a lead, while he's 'above average' for marks, marks inside 50, kicks, contested possessions, shots at goal, score involvements and shot accuracy.

The Dogs have found a gem in Weightman. If he stays healthy, I'm convinced he'll kick 500 goals in his career.

Cody Weightman of the Bulldogs celebrates a goal. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

6. Is there anything better than a 30-disposal, three-goal game?

Win, lose or draw, if you pick up 30 disposals and kick three goals you've had a damn good day at the office. This past weekend, both Josh Kelly and Marcus Bontempelli produced 30-disposal, three-goal games in their team's wins. It's a rarity for it to happen twice in the same round, particularly a six-game round.

As a self-confessed Brownlow Medal nuff, and someone who has produced all kinds of predictors over the years, I've always felt the 30-disposal, three-goal stat line is one which almost certainly leads to the three votes. But does it? I've dug into the numbers, and they're quite surprising.

Since the beginning of 2018, there have been 39 instances of a player having the 30 and three. Two of those happened in a final (shoutout to Tim Kelly and Isaac Smith), but we'll exclude those as no Brownlow votes are awarded in September. Here's how the other 37 have been viewed by the umpires:

3 VOTES: 21 times (56.75%)

2 VOTES: 9 times (24.32%)

1 VOTE: 4 times (10.82%)

0 VOTES: 3 times (8.11%)

I'm not sure about you, but a little over 50-50 for the maximum votes feels extremely low for what's a remarkable and rare performance. And you have to feel for the three (Dayne Beams, Tom Phillips and Brodie Smith) who were snubbed by the umpires entirely when they achieved it, particularly Beams, who tallied 32 disposals and booted five goals against North Melbourne in Round 11, 2018. Stiff!

For what it's worth, the player to achieve the 30 and three stat line the most over the last 25 years is Gary Ablett (surprise, surprise), who did it 21 times! The next best is 10, shared by Dane Swan and Patrick Dangerfield.