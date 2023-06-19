Rohan Connolly says the bye weeks have revealed an interesting trend, with five of six AFL teams who've had the week off, losing on their return. (2:31)

Welcome to ESPN's AFL Debate Club, the column in which our writers and contributors will take one prompt from the week and put their opinion on the record. The kicker? No opinion is immune from criticism!

This week, Rohan Connolly and Jake Michaels debate whether Stuart Dew should coach the Suns beyond 2023 or if the club should make a call to Damien Hardwick.

If Damien Hardwick put his hand up to coach in 2024, should the Suns move on from Stuart Dew and bring him in?

Rohan Connolly: Nope. I don't think this one is as cut and dried as you're making it appear. In other words, while I think Damien Hardwick could indeed be a good coach for Gold Coast, I think that depends entirely on the circumstances at the time. And on that score, there's still plenty to play out in 2023.

I can't remember many coaches, or clubs for that matter, around whom critical perception seems to wax and wane as dramatically and as often as the Suns and Dew.

And while yes, that was a particularly insipid showing against Carlton on Saturday, it was only a fortnight ago, before Gold Coast's bye and after its back-to-back wins in Darwin, that we were talking about the Suns' greater substance now.

I'm not going to dismiss those gains purely on the basis of the Carlton thrashing. Particularly not when the bye could well have been a very significant factor. After all, five out of six teams coming off a bye so far this season have lost the following week. And wins over Geelong, Richmond, the Bulldogs and Adelaide this season, three of them away from home, I think are significant.

In his sixth season, Dew's record is ordinary, no doubt, a strike rate of just on 30%. But I'm not sure, given (a) Gold Coast's constant loss of good players and (b) the inherent disadvantage of its location in non-football territory, that Jock McHale would have that much better a record.

And having invested this long in their coach and re-signed him on a fresh two-year deal just 12 months ago, why wouldn't they extend him again should the Suns finally play finals this season? If Gold Coast gets there, Dew should be the man at least for 2024, regardless of who else is available.

Jake Michaels: I was quite strong on this topic earlier in the year and I've got to say my opinion remains unwavered; Stuart Dew's time coaching the Suns is over. At least it should be, sometime soon.

Dew has been given the three things every coach craves: time, talent (yes, there's now talent on the list) and a released pressure gauge. The Suns simply haven't delivered. Truth be told, the club hasn't even sniffed even slight success. Fair or not, Dew's the man who must shoulder the bulk of the blame.

I trotted this remarkable statistic out back in April and it remains true after Round 14 - of the 87 coaches in V/AFL history to have coached 100+ games, Dew has the worst winning percentage, at 30.08%. He's never coached a winning season. He's never gone into the last month of a season with a legitimate chance of playing finals.

I understand the Suns are off-Broadway, so to speak, but it's baffling how he's come under almost no scrutiny during his six-year coaching tenure. Perhaps it's the lack of expectation, but at some point you are no longer an 'expansion team' -- the Suns have been in the league for 13 years now -- and you need to start winning.

The worst thing you can be in this sport is be a middling team. Going into the game against Carlton on Sunday, the Suns were the epitome of a middling team. Dew's side had a record of 6-6 and a percentage of exactly 100. Not good enough to play finals and not bad enough to receive a high-end draft selection.

Dew may well have coaching success in the future, but the Suns have to part ways now and start fresh while the vast majority of the club's talent has more tomorrows than yesterdays. If I were Mark Evans, I'd be getting on the phone to Damien Hardwick quick smart.