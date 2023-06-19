Now relaxed and happy within himself, Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is eager to earn the respect of the AFL world as he seeks to shed his bad-boy image and taste the ultimate team success.

De Goey has courted plenty of controversy throughout his nine-year career, most notably over his "disrespectful" behaviour while partying in Bali during last year's mid-season break.

The 27-year-old midfielder is currently serving a three-match suspension for rough conduct over the high bump that flattened West Coast youngster Elijah Hewett.

But De Goey has otherwise kept out of trouble in 2023 and let his explosive brand of football do the talking in a career-best season to date.

"Over time the perception of me hasn't been great and that's been a lot to do with my wrongdoing, I guess," De Goey told Fox Footy.

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey. Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"For me moving forward it's just trying to create a new path for myself and the people around me.

"I'm just enjoying my footy and I'm just trying to be the best person I can be. As long as I keep that up, hopefully we'll get there one day."

De Goey went close to leaving Collingwood as a free agent last year, almost joining St Kilda before staying in black and white.

He played in the Magpies' losing 2018 grand final side and is desperate for premiership success.

But he also insists he is focused on personal growth, working regularly with Collingwood's full-time sports psychologist.

"Hopefully I've got a few premierships to my name (when I retire), that's the main goal, and then I just want to be respected and a person that people can look up to," De Goey said.

"People say when you're happy you're playing your best footy and that's what I'm doing at the moment.

"But there's still plenty of room for growth. I'm still learning as a person and I've got great people around me at the moment that are really helping me."

De Goey has averaged a career-best 24.9 disposals and 5.8 clearances this season, kicking 10 goals across 11 games.

He has produced the best and most consistent performances of his 148-game career to date while spending most of his time in the midfield.

"I've showed glimpses in the past but I've never been able to string together a full season," De Goey said.

"That's on the back of preparation, taking my game to the next level in terms of recovery and all these little things that you hear about.

"Until you start living those actions daily, it takes a while to happen.

"I would've liked to have learnt a lot of lessons I did learn early, but I'm here now and I'm focused on my footy now."

De Goey is set to return from suspension when Collingwood take on the Western Bulldogs in round 17.