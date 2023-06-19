Magpies forward McStay out with infected finger

Collingwood forward Daniel McStay will remained sidelined after suffering an infection in the finger he had operated on in April.

McStay has been out of action since round five, having ruptured a flexor tendon in the finger.

The off-season recruit then suffered a setback at training earlier this month, preventing him from making a comeback in the King's Birthday clash with Melbourne.

In a statement on Monday, the Magpies declared McStay "will be out for the short term" because of the infection.

Collingwood forward Dan McStay has suffered an injury setback. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

McStay joined Collingwood from Brisbane as an unrestricted free agent last October.

The 27-year-old has managed just five games for his new club, kicking three goals.

The Magpies (11-2) can reclaim top spot on the ladder with a win over Adelaide at the MCG on Sunday.

West Coast will be without Jake Waterman for their meeting with Sydney on Saturday, with the forward recovering after being discharged from hospital.

Waterman fell ill before the Eagles' defeat to Adelaide in round 13.

"Waterman was a late withdrawal from the Crows game due to a medical condition for which he is receiving treatment," the club said in a statement.

"His availability will be reassessed as he responds to treatment."

Waterman sits equal second in West Coast's goal-kicking this year with 11 majors from as many games.