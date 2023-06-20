Rohan Connolly says the bye weeks have revealed an interesting trend, with five of six AFL teams who've had the week off, losing on their return. (2:31)

Melbourne defender Christian Salem is feeling fit and is grateful to merely be playing again following a frustrating recurrence of a debilitating thyroid issue.

The Demons premiership player lost some five kilograms at the end of the pre-season and was struggling to train, with no end to his troubles in sight.

Salem had thyroid issues before he was drafted and the problem flared again in 2016, forcing him to miss seven games.

This year, he didn't play until round 10 against Port Adelaide due to the ailment with his thyroid - which helps control body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and weight - while he also suffered a knee injury.

"It was tough," the 27-year-old told AAP.

"I got to a spot where I thought I was ready to go and then my knees sort of let me down a bit.

Salem is back and ready to hit the ground running for the remainder of the 2023 season. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"I had to have the surgery to clean it up, which is probably part of the thyroid stuff in a way.

"But I couldn't be more grateful and lucky to have the staff around me to be able to put out a plan for me.

"I just had a good four-to-six week block and I'm feeling fit out there, so I've just got to keep building."

After a less-than-convincing opening to the season, Melbourne delivered their best performance of 2023 with a stunning King's Birthday win over Collingwood.

Salem believes taming the Magpie juggernaut was important but the Demons aren't getting carried away with the result as they prepare to come off their bye against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

"One of (Collingwood's) strengths is their offence, and you see them in the first 12 or 13 weeks, fast ball movement, overlap," he said.

"For us to nullify that - they had their patches - but overall it was a pleasing performance.

"It's another win to add, but we've rejuvenated and reset and then we're down in Geelong, so all eyes on that."