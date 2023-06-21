The AFL future of Gold Coast midfielder Jed Anderson is up in the air after he was granted indefinite leave from the club.

Anderson joined the Suns as a rookie during the supplementary selection period last year after surprisingly being delisted by North Melbourne at the end of 2022.

The 29-year-old is yet to notch a game with the Suns, and the club confirmed on Wednesday that Anderson has been granted personal leave.

No timeline has been set on his return to the club.

Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Anderson notched 10 games across three seasons at Hawthorn before being traded to North Melbourne at the end of 2015.

He played 89 games across seven seasons at North, but his career was at the crossroads early in 2022 when he was reluctant to comply with the AFL's COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Anderson later revealed he had endured a bad reaction to his first COVID-19 jab.

"As many of you are unaware why I was away from footy, I was diagnosed with pericarditis which is inflammation around the heart," Anderson posted on Instagram last year.

"I was away recovering on medication. It was a very stressful time for myself and my family."

Anderson averaged a career-high 22 disposals to go with 3.6 clearances a game in 2022 before being delisted by the Kangaroos.