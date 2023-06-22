Barry Cable is no longer a legend in the eyes of Western Australia, with the disgraced footballer stripped of a host of honours after a judge found the former star sexually abused a Perth girl while at the height of his playing career.

Just hours after the Western Australian Institute of Sport confirmed they had removed Cable's WA Hall of Champions Honours, the West Australian Football Commission revealed they were following suit.

The WAFC revoked Cable's West Australian Football Hall of Fame membership, including his Legend status, and they also stripped him of his WAFC life membership.

Last week, Judge Mark Herron found Cable repeatedly abused his victim over the space of five years from 1968, when she was aged 12.

He also said there was compelling evidence put forward during the civil trial that Cable violated other children.

"The Commission determined that the historic events found by the court were of the most serious nature," the WAFC said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"Had information with respect to these events been available at the time Mr Cable was considered for the honours conferred upon him, they would not have been bestowed."

The moves by WAIS and the WAFC to take away Cable's honours are set to be followed by the AFL.

Cable, a North Melbourne (VFL), Perth and East Perth (both WAFL) premiership player, was inducted into football's hall of fame in 1996 and upgraded to legend status in 2012.