Barry Cable is no longer a legend in the eyes of Western Australia, with the disgraced footballer stripped of a host of honours after a judge found the former star sexually abused a Perth girl while at the height of his playing career.
Just hours after the Western Australian Institute of Sport confirmed they had removed Cable's WA Hall of Champions Honours, the West Australian Football Commission revealed they were following suit.
The WAFC revoked Cable's West Australian Football Hall of Fame membership, including his Legend status, and they also stripped him of his WAFC life membership.
Last week, Judge Mark Herron found Cable repeatedly abused his victim over the space of five years from 1968, when she was aged 12.
He also said there was compelling evidence put forward during the civil trial that Cable violated other children.
"The Commission determined that the historic events found by the court were of the most serious nature," the WAFC said in a statement on Thursday evening.
"Had information with respect to these events been available at the time Mr Cable was considered for the honours conferred upon him, they would not have been bestowed."
The moves by WAIS and the WAFC to take away Cable's honours are set to be followed by the AFL.
Cable, a North Melbourne (VFL), Perth and East Perth (both WAFL) premiership player, was inducted into football's hall of fame in 1996 and upgraded to legend status in 2012.
Under a rule-change recently approved by the AFL Commission, the hall of fame committee and AFL Commission will have the power to suspend or revoke the membership of football greats.
It can apply to members who are convicted of indictable offences or have engaged in conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.
It's expected the AFL Commission will meet after next Tuesday's Australian Football Hall of Fame dinner and strip Cable of his hall of fame and legend status.
Cable is also a North Melbourne life member and was inducted into the club's hall of fame in 2016.
The Kangaroos said in a statement last week they were "considering their options" regarding Cable's status at the club.
Cable, a three-time Sandover medallist, also holds legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.
He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to football.
Cable, who repeatedly attempted to have the court case proceedings permanently thrown out and did not attend the trial, has denied the abuse.
He has not been charged with any criminal offences.
His victim doesn't expect to receive any compensation from the now-bankrupt Cable despite being awarded $818,700.
Lawyer Michael Magazanik, who represented Cable's victim, called for the former footballer to immediately be stripped of his many honours.
"It's time for everyone who has glorified Cable to face the sickening truth and act accordingly," Magazanik said in a statement last week.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028