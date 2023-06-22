Geelong are anxiously waiting for an update on Jeremy Cameron's health but are hopeful the star forward has avoided serious injury after he was knocked out in the win over Melbourne.

Cameron was taken from the field on a stretcher and sent to hospital for further assessment after an accidental collision with teammate Gary Rohan during the first quarter on Thursday night.

After the match, coach Chris Scott said the incident had "shaken" the Cats, who hung tough in wet conditions at GMHBA Stadium and steamrolled the Demons with a six-goal burst at the start of the final term.

Gary Rohan of the Cats collides with Jeremy Cameron. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Rohan was visibly upset about hurting his teammate but refocused and kicked three crucial goals in a low-scoring contest, which Geelong won 11.12 (78) to 8.15 (63).

"Because he is the person that he is, it did rattle him, and I kind of respect him more for that because he's not a sociopath," Scott said.

"He's got some empathy for one of his best friends, who he's accidentally knocked out.

"The way he could refocus on what the team needed was very admirable."

Rohan has been put under an intense spotlight by external critics at times since arriving at Geelong from Sydney at the end of 2018, but is valued within the club.

Gary Rohan of the Cats calls for medical help after teammate Jeremy Cameron is injured Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

His three goals against Melbourne took his tally to 16 in nine games this season, behind only Cameron, Tom Hawkins and Oliver Henry.

"I can't really speak to how other people see him, so I'll just speak about the way I've seen him since he came to our club," Scott said.

"He is so willing to play his role, and it's a role that is hard for some people on the outside to understand.

"And I don't just mean on the field as well. The way he is around the club, he's someone that I admire.

"He's so likeable ... and to my eye Rohan was the most dangerous player on the ground."

Cameron will miss next week's clash with Sydney at the SCG, while captain Patrick Dangerfield is a chance to return.

Dangerfield wanted to play against Melbourne - a week after suffering a cracked rib and a partially collapsed lung - but was overruled by club medical staff.

"He would've played tonight but he needs to be saved from himself," Scott said.

"The good news is the medical staff have said the reason for him not playing tonight will be not a concern even in the next couple of days.

"That's more around his lung issue. The other associated pain, he would've been cleared to play with that."