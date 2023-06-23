Lions beat Saints to consolidate AFL top-four spot

The Brisbane Lions have eased past a lacklustre St Kilda by 28 points to earn some handy breathing room inside the top four and condemn the Saints to their second-straight loss.

A horror two-goal first half proved costly for the Saints, while the Lions largely failed to capitalise on their dominance but prevailed 12.12 (84) to 8.8 (56) as a high-stakes clash fizzled into a dour affair.

St Kilda spearhead Max King was held goalless by Jack Payne and will be assessed by the match review officer after being reported for striking Brisbane defender Ryan Lester in the second quarter.

Defender Liam Stocker was also reported, for a dumping tackle on Eric Hipwood just before halftime.

Jarrod Berry of the Lions marks the ball Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Lions (40 points) leapfrog Melbourne (36) into third and have some breathing room on the Saints, Essendon - who play Saturday night - and the Western Bulldogs (all on 32 points).

Brisbane's Hipwood kicked four goals, ruckman Oscar McInerney beat Rowan Marshall and Joe Daniher (18 disposals, two goals) was influential.

Co-captain Harris Andrews (21 disposals, 14 marks) made light work of young Saints forward Anthony Caminiti and was a crucial interceptor.

Lachie Neale (29 touches, 10 clearances), Josh Dunkley (26) and Jarrod Berry (18 touches, one goal) were all busy.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (24 touches, one goal) was St Kilda's shining light while Jack Sinclair (36 touches, one goal) won plenty of the ball.

After an emotional pre-match tribute to late former St Kilda defender Danny Frawley to mark 'Spud's Game', the Saints booted the game's first goal.

But from there, Brisbane were dominant.

The Lions had 18 inside-50s to seven, but failed to make their dominance count, booting just 3.4 to lead by 16 at the first change.

King was reported when he arrived late to a marking contest and clipped Lester in the neck with his spoil.

Dan Butler gave St Kilda a spark with a nice goal but Brisbane restored a 23-point lead at the main break via a questionable free kick to Josh Dunkley.

Mitch Owens was ruled to have blocked Dunkley out of a ruck contest.

The Saints got the third term off to the perfect start when Wanganeen-Milera won a holding-the-ball free kick and kicked truly.

They booted four goals for the term but still trailed by 21 at three-quarter time.

But despite St Kilda's early surge, with Jack Gresham goaling and King having a snap chalked off on score review for being touched, Brisbane held their nerve.