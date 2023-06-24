Luke Jackson boots three as Dockers beat Bombers

Luke Jackson and Caleb Serong have produced star displays as Fremantle rebounded from last week's embarrassing loss to GWS with a 32-point AFL win over Essendon at Optus Stadium.

Jackson booted 3.1 and tallied seven marks from 17 disposals, while Serong dominated with 32 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal as the Dockers posted a 14.9 (93) to 9.7 (61) win in front of 43,063 fans on Saturday night.

It came just a week after Fremantle copped a 70-point hiding at the hands of GWS - the biggest loss under fourth-year coach Justin Longmuir.

Saturday's win improved Fremantle's win-loss record to 7-7, with Essendon now 8-6 after their four-match winning run was brought to an end.

Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce completely blanketed Peter Wright, with the Essendon spearhead registering just 0.1 from seven disposals.

Matthew Johnson celebrates a goal against the Bombers. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Wright's only score came after Pearce was surprisingly subbed off with more than 12 minutes still remaining in the match.

Pearce had an ice pack strapped to his lower right leg after the match, but he said it was just a niggle he has been managing in recent weeks.

Essendon midfielder Darcy Parish made a strong return from a calf injury on the way to 24 disposals, nine clearances and a goal, while Zach Merrett (29 disposals, one goal) battled valiantly.

Dockers speedster Liam Henry enjoyed a breakout game with 32 disposals, while Jye Amiss and Michael Walters booted two goals apiece.

Essendon dominated the marking stat 43-19 in the first quarter and deserved to have a lead at the break following prominent displays from Merrett, Parish and Andrew McGrath.

But a shocking defensive turnover from ruckman Andrew Phillips with just two minutes to go sparked Fremantle into gear.

Jackson goaled from the fallout of Philips' wayward kick, and Walters took a spectacular mark in attack shortly after to give Fremantle a six-point lead at quarter time.

It marked just the second time in the past 18 games that Fremantle had won an opening quarter.

Fremantle took control of the contest in the second term, with Amiss booting two goals to extend the lead to 22 points at half time.

Bombers forward Jake Stringer produced a moment of magic in the third quarter when he soccered through a goal from the pocket.

But it proved to be Essendon's only joy for the term, with the Dockers adding another four goals to take a 39-point lead into the final change.

Essendon trimmed the margin to 20 points with five minutes remaining, but goals to Michael Frederick and Serong iced the win.