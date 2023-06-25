Pies pinch another MCG thriller against Adelaide

Collingwood have proved themselves the AFL's comeback kings yet again, breaking Adelaide hearts for the second time this season in a thrilling two-point victory.

After conceding seven unanswered goals in the third term -- and trailing by 13 points at the final change -- the Magpies overhauled their opponents to post a 12.10 (82) to 11.14 (80) triumph at the MCG.

But it took some desperate defence and the clearance of a loose ball close to Adelaide's attacking goal in the dying seconds to seal the result in front of 65,930 fans.

The win lifted Collingwood (12-2) back on top of the ladder at the conclusion of the mid-season bye rounds and left the Crows (7-7) clinging to eighth spot.

The Magpies had surged 34 points clear during the second term as Nick and Josh Daicos ran riot, punishing Adelaide's wayward kicking at goal.

Nick Daicos celebrates a last-quarter goal for the Magpies. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But they coughed up the next eight goals as Taylor Walker, who kicked three of them, helped fire the Crows in front in a stunning third-quarter blitz.

Tempers flared when Mason Cox celebrated the second of his consecutive final-quarter goals in Josh Worrell's face, sparking a fierce melee, and Collingwood hit the front when Nick Daicos calmly slotted a set shot approaching time-on.

They looked just about home when Will Hoskin-Elliott pushed the margin beyond a goal but Walker kicked his fifth with plenty of time left to find a match-winner.

The Magpies hung on, marking the 11th time in less than two seasons under Craig McRae that they have come from behind at three-quarter time to win.

It opened up old wounds for the Crows, who threw away a 16-point lead at the last change in a one-point defeat to the same opponents in round seven.

Nick Daicos (37 disposals, nine clearances), Josh Daicos (33, six) and Tom Mitchell (28, three) were influential for the Magpies as Cox and Jamie Elliott kicked two goals each.

Jeremy Howe was dependable in defence on return from three months out with a broken arm.

Veteran forward Walker finished with five goals for Adelaide, all in the second half, while Crows skipper Jordan Dawson (35 disposals, five clearances) and Ben Keays (28, 10) tried desperately to will their side over the line.