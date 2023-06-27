Three-time Geelong premiership heroes Jimmy Bartel and Corey Enright have become the latest Cats legends to be inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Five years after their former teammate and star defender Matthew Scarlett joined the illustrious group, Bartel and Enright were added in during the event on Tuesday night.

The pair both ended their playing careers at the end of the 2016 season following Geelong's preliminary-final loss to the Sydney Swans.

Despite ending their time with the Cats on a low, Bartel and Enright played a central role in an extraordinary period of success for the regional Victorian club.

The dynamic duo starred in Geelong's 2007 premiership, the club's first in 44 years, before being part of further grand-final success in 2009 and 2011.

Jimmy Bartel tries to get a handball away under pressure from Jordan Roughead. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

A courageous midfielder, Bartel was awarded the 2007 Brownlow Medal and took out the Norm Smith Medal for his best-on-ground performance in the 2011 grand-final win over Collingwood.

Now a respected media analyst and a GWS board member, Bartel finished his career with 305 games and 202 goals.

"You go to the Geelong football club, I know Matt Scarlett's already in the Hall of Fame, but I can't wait to see all my teammates (be inducted) over the years," Bartel said during his acceptance speech.

"Gary (Ablett) of course, who made me a bit emotional when Jnr spoke about me in that way (before being inducted)."

Enright remains one of the greatest defenders in modern AFL history, named All-Australian six times, including in his final season.

Geelong should continue to dominate the Hall of Fame intake in coming years with fellow premiership greats such as Gary Ablett Jnr, Steve Johnson, Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins almost certain to be included when they become eligible.

One of Bartel and Enright's former adversaries, Sam Mitchell, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame after a stellar four-premiership career for Hawthorn, followed by a one-season stint at West Coast.

Mitchell skippered the Hawks' 2008 grand-final victory over Geelong, before handing the captaincy reins over to Luke Hodge ahead of the 2011 season.

Hawthorn added to their premiership cabinet with a 2013-15 flag three-peat. Mitchell was retrospectively crowned a joint winner of the 2012 Brownlow Medal after Essendon's Jobe Watson gave up his award following the Bombers' supplements saga.

Now coaching Hawthorn after taking over from his long-time mentor Alastair Clarkson at the end of 2021, Mitchell finished with 329 games and is a five-time Hawks best-and-fairest winner.

Port Adelaide's only AFL premiership coach Mark Williams received a belated induction, 13 years after he stepped away from the Power.

Williams enjoyed an illustrious playing career in the SANFL with Port Adelaide, before taking his talents to the VFL/AFL at Collingwood and Brisbane.

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder confirmed St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt had accepted an invitation into the Hall of Fame.

However, the former Saints captain is living in the United States with his family this year and will be officially inducted when he returns to Australia.

2023 AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Sam Mitchell (Hawthorn, West Coast)

Jimmy Bartel (Geelong)

Corey Enright (Geelong)

Michael Aish (Norwood, SANFL)

Tom Leahy (West Adelaide, North Adelaide SANFL)

Bruce McAvaney (broadcaster)

Mark Williams (Port Adelaide as player and coach, Collingwood, Brisbane)