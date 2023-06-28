AFL not ready to hand West Coast a priority pick

West Coast's dramatic fall from grace doesn't yet warrant the club being granted a priority draft pick, AFL executive member Travis Auld says.

Once an on-field force to match their off-field riches, the Eagles have won just three of their last 40 games and are at the lowest point in club history.

Saturday's record 171-point defeat to Sydney extended their losing streak to 12 matches, during which the average margin has been more than 78 points.

The historically poor run has poured heat on West Coast's hierarchy -- in particular coach Adam Simpson and chief executive Trevor Nisbett -- and drawn comparisons with Fitzroy's infamously bad 1996 campaign.

But it has come less than five years after the Eagles won the 2018 premiership, while they missed the top eight by one win in 2021 after playing finals for the previous six consecutive seasons.

Auld said the AFL is in discussions with West Coast about their plight but is not yet ready to hand the fallen power club any draft assistance to help dig them out of the mire.

"Not at this point. They haven't asked for one and we don't give priority picks in the middle of the season," Auld told reporters on Wednesday.

Luke Shuey of the Eagles looks dejected after his side's loss to the Swans. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"We're having conversations with West Coast about how we can support them and we'll continue to do that, like we do with any football clubs.

"That's not unusual and not directed just at them.

"Whether they feel like they're in a position to apply for a priority pick is their decision and that doesn't occur until sometime later."

The Eagles will consider trading the No.1 draft pick if, as expected, they secure it by finishing last this season.

It could land them two top-10 selections and more in return, with rival clubs setting their sights on securing highly-talented Vic Country prospect Harley Reid.