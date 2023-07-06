Tigers edge past Swans, Nankervis faces ban

Richmond are set to lose co-captain Toby Nankervis to suspension after boosting their AFL finals hopes with a nail-biting 13-point win over Sydney.

Jack Graham kicked two crucial final-quarter goals as the Tigers posted a 12.16 (88) to 11.9 (75) victory at the MCG on Thursday night to move within touching distance of the top eight.

But debutant Jacob Bauer limped off with a hamstring injury in the opening minutes and there was another sour note when Nankervis caught Swans defender Jake Lloyd with a high bump.

Jack Graham of the Tigers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tigers. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Lloyd was substituted out with concussion during the second quarter after an incident that will attract scrutiny from the league's match review officer.

Replays showed Nankervis' shoulder making contact with Lloyd's head.

Richmond stars Dustin Martin (29 disposals, six clearances) and Dion Prestia (22, six) were outstanding on return, leading their side to victory, while Shai Bolton (31, nine) and Tim Taranto (29, nine) also shone.

Graham and substitute Jack Ross kicked two goals apiece.

Richmond trailed by as much as 26 points during the second quarter but dominated the second half and kicked four of the last five goals to overrun their opponents.

The result hung in the balance until Graham and Martin popped up with goals deep in time-on of the last quarter.

It means the Tigers could end the round just two points outside the top eight.

And it is also a boost to caretaker coach Andrew McQualter's chances of winning the full-time job, improving his record at the helm to 4-2 since taking over from Damien Hardwick.

Sydney veteran Lance Franklin kicked two goals on return from injury in what is likely his final appearance at the MCG.

But the 36-year-old champion squandered the chance to put his side back in front with a missed set shot during the final term.

Isaac Heeney (three), Justin McInerney and Will Hayward (two each) also kicked multiple goals for Sydney.

Errol Gulden (31 disposals), Oliver Florent (30) and Luke Parker (28) were busy for the Swans, who were left to rue a second-half fade-out in a loss that leaves them battling to stay in finals contention.