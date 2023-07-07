Nick Daicos torches 'Dogs as Pendlebury breaks record

The Collingwood master has broken a big record and the star Magpie apprentice ran amuck in a pulsating 12-point AFL win over the Western Bulldogs.

The ladder-leading Magpies first blunted the Bulldogs' challenge and then kicked clear in the third term for a 13.11 (89) to 11.11 (77) win in Friday night's Marvel Stadium blockbuster.

As Collingwood great Scott Pendlebury set the AFL all-time disposals record, young gun Nick Daicos continued his outstanding season with a best-afield performance, highlighted by a blistering third term.

Pendlebury's mark in defence and short pass during the third term was an innocuous moment that prompted loud applause.

It was his 13th disposal of the night - fittingly, 10 minutes into the second half for the Magpies' revered No.10 - and that took him to 9657 career possessions.

That meant the former Magpies captain broke the all-time possessions record, previously held by St Kilda star Robert Harvey.

There was loud applause for Pendlebury as the game continued, with plenty of fans aware of the record before an announcement arrived over the PA. It was also Pendlebury's 373rd senior match, taking him past Adam Goodes to put him ninth on the all-time AFL games list.

Meanwhile, Daicos torched the Bulldogs in the third term with two goals and 11 possessions.

The 20-year-old utility finished the game with a team-high 29 possessions, with 15 of them contested, plus nine clearances and six tackles along with his two goals.

Nick Daicos of the Magpies celebrates a goal during the round 17 AFL match. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Collingwood trailed by as much as 22 points in the second term as the sixth-placed Bulldogs took it up to them, with a top-four berth potentially on offer had they won.

But the Magpies reduced that to just one point at the main break.

With the second-year Daicos adding to his Brownlow Medal credentials, the Magpies killed off the game with six goals to one in the third term.

Collingwood led by as much as 38 points in the final quarter before the 'Dogs challenged again, but they were coming from too far back.

Magpies defender Isaac Quaynor was also outstanding, with eight intercept marks, while teammate Jamie Elliott and Bulldogs pair Aaron Naughton and Cody Weightman each kicked four goals.

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey made a successful return from his three-game suspension, helping ignite his team with the opening goal of the third quarter.

Magpies speedster Beau McCreery provided another highlight when he tore down the wing in the second term and managed to handball to himself before setting up Elliott for a goal.

Collingwood looked slightly vulnerable on Friday night - their leading forward Brody Mihocek and hard-nosed defender Brayden Maynard were out through injury and the Bulldogs kicked the first three goals of the game.

But the Magpies were again too polished as they saw off another challenge.