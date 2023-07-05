Fremantle have re-signed Jye Amiss until the end of 2029 in a massive show of faith in the emerging AFL star.

Amiss was already locked in until the end of 2025, and his new four-year extension ties him to the Dockers for the long term.

The 19-year-old is only in his second season, but he's already been likened to former Fremantle star Matthew Pavlich, who booted 700 goals in 353 games.

Amiss' current tally stands at 33 goals from 17 games, and his ability to regularly hit the scoreboard at such a young age has raised hopes he will end up being a superstar of the competition.

Snared with pick No.8 at the 2021 national draft, Amiss' first season was heavily hampered by a serious kidney injury that required surgery.

Despite the setback, the 196cm forward returned in time for the club's finals campaign, and he has taken his game to greater heights this year with 29.8 from 14 games.

His accuracy has earned him the nickname 'Nev' Amiss, a play on the words 'Never Miss'.

As well as being able to take strong marks, Amiss has also proven his worth at ground level over the past fortnight, booting four majors from general play when he has crumbed and snapped a goal.

"That's something that I want to add to my game, being a dangerous ground level player," Amiss said.

"With my height, I think it is going to be a big thing. Onwards in my career, I want to bring different aspects of my game and improve that while building on the strengths that I have as well."

Amiss is part of an exciting three-pronged spearhead attack featuring former Demon Luke Jackson and Josh Treacy.

"Jacko and I take bits of each other's games and put into ours," Amiss said.

"It's going to be exciting in the years ahead to just work with him over the pre-seasons.

"Josh and I get on really well. We played a couple of games at Peel last year and we're now playing in the AFL team together as well.

"The more games we play, the more confident we'll get with each other. You start to learn different things from each other and I think we're going to keep improving."

Fremantle's head of player personnel David Walls said Amiss was already exceeding the expectations that come with being a top 10 draft pick.

"What he's doing for his age for young key forward is so rare," Walls said.

"It's exciting to see where he can get to in the next five or six years. We had high hopes for him, but to do what he's doing at this stage is exceeding expectations."

Amiss joins fellow 2021 draftee Matthew Johnson by confirming a contract extension this week, with Johnson locked in until 2026.