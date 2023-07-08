Max King one of three Saints down in loss to Demons

St Kilda are counting the cost of a 21-point defeat to Melbourne after losing crucial trio Max King, Seb Ross and Zaine Cordy to injuries in what could be a savage blow to their AFL finals chances.

Christian Petracca kicked four goals as the Demons posted a 12.7 (79) to 8.10 (58) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, lifting them one win clear of the chasing pack in the race for a top-four position.

The fallout for St Kilda could be disastrous as they face the possibility of fighting for a finals spot without star forward King.

The Saints were rocked in the opening seconds when the 22-year-old spearhead - their leading goalkicker for the past two years - hurt his troublesome left shoulder in a spoiling attempt on Steven May.

It is the same shoulder King had reconstructed after a training mishap last December, delaying his start to the season by more than two months.

Ross (hamstring) joined King on the sidelines minutes later and Cordy (concussion) was also out of the game before quarter-time, leaving St Kilda with just two fit players on the bench.

Despite the setbacks, the brave Saints kicked three of the first four goals and stayed in the fourth-versus-fifth contest until midway through the final term, when Melbourne finally ground their opponents down.

May was one of the Demons' most influential contributors with 29 disposals, 12 marks and 13 intercepts, and unintentionally played a role in all three St Kilda injuries.

He was the target of King's spoiling attempt, was chasing Ross when the Saint's hamstring went and accidentally kneed Cordy in the back of the head as he took a spectacular mark.

Petracca (four), Tom Sparrow and Jake Melksham (two each) were multiple goalkickers for Melbourne as the Demons posted their highest score in almost two months.

St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall (29 disposals, 16 hit-outs, eight clearances) more than held his own against ruck rivals Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (31 touches), Jack Sinclair (33) and Jack Steele (31, one goal) were all busy for the Saints, while Mitch Owens and Jade Gresham kicked two majors each.

Melbourne's Taj Woewodin - son of 2000 Brownlow medallist Shane Woewodin - did not look out of place on debut, finishing with 12 disposals.

The Demons conceded three of the first four goals of the match but responded by kicking the next four majors before quarter-time as the Saints came to grips with their injury toll.

It was a lead Melbourne never relinquished in an important bounce-back win after consecutive losses to Geelong and GWS in the previous two weeks.