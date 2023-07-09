Cats return to AFL top eight with easy win over North

Geelong have belted lowly North Melbourne by 62 points to break back into the AFL top eight ahead of next week's crucial game against Essendon.

The regulation 19.11 (125) to 9.9 (63) win on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium was marked by milestones, with Cats star Zach Tuohy breaking Jim Stynes' record for the most games by an Irishman.

In his 265th game, Tuohy delighted Geelong fans when he unsuccessfully tried one of his trademark torpedo kicks in the last term from full-back.

As Tuohy was honoured for his longevity, North's Cooper Harvey was mobbed by teammates when he kicked a goal on debut in the final quarter.

Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Harvey is the son of North legend Brent Harvey, the AFL games record holder with 432.

Geelong started the round in 10th spot, half a game outside the top eight, and the reigning premiers face the eighth-placed Bombers next Saturday night in a vital encounter.

North made a bright start with two of the opening three goals, but the Cats then killed off the contest with an 11-goal run.

The Kangaroos' third goal came nine minutes into the third term and the margin blew out to 68 points before North rallied to stop a rout.

North defender Griffin Logue was subbed out of the game in the first term with a knee injury and co-captain Jy Simpkin also went off in the first half, due to concussion.

Tyson Stengle and Ollie Henry kicked four goals apiece for the Cats and Mitch Duncan impressed with 30 possessions, while Luke Davies-Uniacke was best for North and kicked two goals.