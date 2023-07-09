Bombers brush Crows, surge to fifth spot on AFL ladder

Essendon have taken their high-octane game up a gear, notching a sixth triple-figure score of the AFL season in an 18-point win over Adelaide.

Peter Wright kicked three goals and Zach Merrett continued his outstanding campaign as the Bombers leapt to fifth on the ladder with a 17.13 (115) to 15.7 (97) victory on Sunday at Marvel Stadium.

The result has set up a huge clash with reigning premiers Geelong next round but has come at a cost, with defender Jordan Ridley set to have scans after hyperextending his left knee in the third quarter.

The fall-out could yet grow worse as Andrew Phillips faces scrutiny from the league's match review officer over a high bump on ruck opponent Reilly O'Brien in the dying stages.

Just about everything else clicked for Essendon, who controlled the speed of the contest from the outset and cashed in on their midfield dominance with a spread of 10 goalkickers.

The Bombers kicked a dozen first-half goals and led by 44 points early in the final quarter before Adelaide added a touch of respectability to the scoreboard in a loss that cost them their spot in the top eight.

"The scoreboard is one thing but it was the way the game was being played that was really pleasing," Essendon coach Brad Scott said.

"We had some things that we really focused on during the week around the contest and the players executed that really well early.

"When the whips were cracking and the game was there to be won, I thought the boys were fantastic."

Merrett racked up 39 disposals and four clearances as fellow ball-winners Darcy Parish (39, eight) and Andrew McGrath (31 touches) also got their hands dirty.

Teen midfielder Ben Hobbs (20 disposals, six clearances) impressed and Wright, the focal point in attack, hit the scoreboard for the first time in a month.

The Bombers' leading goalkicker Kyle Langford matched Wright's tally of three majors, taking his season total to 32, while Jye Menzie and Matt Guelfi added two apiece.

Rory Laird (31 disposals, 10 clearances) and Jordan Dawson (28, six) never gave up for Adelaide, while Coleman Medal leader Taylor Walker, Izak Rankine and Luke Pedlar kicked two goals each.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks took positives out of his side's willingness to continue fighting to the end but conceded the scoreboard flattered his side.

"We didn't execute at all today, in fact, we almost played the opposite way," Nicks said.

"That's the most disappointing part."