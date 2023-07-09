GWS defender Nick Haynes has been handed a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Hawthorn's Josh Ward.

Ward's head appeared to bounce off the ground after Haynes grabbed his left arm and dragged him down to the turf.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match ban.

Unless Haynes successfully challenges the ban, he will miss Saturday's crunch clash with Adelaide.

Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper can escape with a $2000 fine for a forceful front-on contact charge.

Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard was fined $3000 for tripping Port's Zak Butters, while Melbourne's James Jordon received a $1000 hit to the hip pocket for careless contact with an umpire.

Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis is facing a ban of at least three weeks after being sent straight to the tribunal for his high bump on Sydney's Jake Lloyd.