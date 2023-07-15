GWS stun Adelaide in massive boost to AFL finals hopes

A red-hot GWS have overrun Adelaide for the second time this season to secure their fifth victory on the trot with a 14-point triumph at Adelaide Oval.

The Giants booted all five goals of a gripping final term to snatch a stirring 10.11 (71) to 8.9 (57) win on the road and climb over the Crows to the brink of the top eight.

Skipper Toby Greene sparked the Giants' comeback with the first major of the final term but it was veteran Daniel Lloyd who booted the sealer in a fiery clash on Saturday night.

Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

The Crows led by 17 points at the last change but were then held goalless as the Giants again surged past them after overcoming an early 31-point deficit against the same team in round one.

Lachie Whitfield was sublime in his 200th AFL match for the Giants, collecting 28 disposals and 425 metres gained, while Josh Kelly bounced back from a rare quiet game with 28 touches and nine clearances.

Kelly added the second goal of the final term and Greene finished with three majors as the Giants (9-8) confirmed their finals credentials and moved up to ninth place.

"Lachie Whitfield's 200th tonight, and you ask the guys to play like Lachie with a bit of courage and dare and that's exactly what you get to a man," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.