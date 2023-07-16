Richmond beat Eagles to continue top-eight charge

Richmond are now just half a win adrift of the top eight after posting an error-riddled 38-point AFL victory over West Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Tigers set up the 14.14 (98) to 8.12 (60) win on Sunday with a six-goal blitz spread either side of half-time.

Although 11th-placed Richmond (8-1-8) failed to give their percentage a huge boost, they are now just half a win adrift of the sixth-placed St Kilda, seventh-placed Western Bulldogs, and eighth-placed Essendon.

Richmond are 5-2 under interim coach Andrew McQualter, including five wins from their past six matches.

Jack Ross of the Tigers (c) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Eagles. Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Tigers might jump into the top eight if they can beat lowly Hawthorn next Saturday at the MCG, and they round out their season with games against Melbourne, Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

Tigers speedster Shai Bolton finished with 2.4 from 23 disposals against West Coast, while veteran Dustin Martin tallied 23 possessions, four clearances and 2.2 in a lively display.

Martin could be in trouble for an off-the-ball elbow to the midriff of Eagles defender Alex Witherden, but the incident is more likely to attract a fine rather than suspension.

West Coast veteran Andrew Gaff came on as the sub in the first quarter when Reuben Ginbey succumbed to a hamstring injury.