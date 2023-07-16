Blue Boyd, Crow Rachele given AFL bans

Carlton's Jordan Boyd is facing a ban of at least three matches after being sent directly to the AFL Tribunal for his dump tackle on Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones.

And Adelaide forward Josh Rachele has been slapped with a two-match ban for striking GWS forward Jack Buckley.

Boyd pinned the arms of Byrne-Jones and drove him into the turf after the Port defender had dribbled a kick forward.

Byrne-Jones was subbed out of the game with concussion.

The AFL's match review officer classified the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, with the AFL Tribunal to decide Boyd's fate on Tuesday night.

Rachele's hit to the face of Buckley was graded as intentional conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a two-match ban.

Josh Rachele has been suspended by the MRO. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It means he'll miss key games against Melbourne and Port Adelaide unless he successfully challenges the ban.

Rachele was also fined $1500 for a wrestling incident, as was Giants utility Harry Perryman.

And the pain to the hip pocket didn't stop there for Rachele, who also received a $1500 fine for a misconduct incident against Connor Idun.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett was fined $1500 for staging for a free kick, but can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea.

Richmond's Dustin Martin could be in trouble for an off-the-ball elbow to the midriff of West Coast's Alex Witherden.