Players' perspective: Late AFLW fixture release, CBA latest

Isadora McLeay and Imogen Evans are AFLW players currently taking part in an internship at Disney and ESPN, where they are given the opportunity to gain real-life work experience while having the flexibility to pursue their footballing goals and aspirations.

With the AFLW fixture finally being released, the girls have shared their thoughts and feelings on it and the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and what they'd like to see eventuate from the negotiations between the AFLPA and AFL.

ESPN/Getty Images

Imogen Evans, Collingwood

While I'm relieved that we finally have a fixture for this upcoming season of footy, the fact that it came just 46 days before the opening game was a little inconvenient.

I understand that the outcome of the upcoming CBA is extremely complicated, with numerous factors -- like contract length, pay, and season length going forward -- affecting the decision making.

In my opinion, the AFLW competition needs to be 17 rounds plus finals. I don't think AFLW players should be limited to 10 games per season. By capping the number of games, it limits practice opportunities, exposure for the league, broader footy education, and ultimately slows the growth of the competition

At the moment the AFLW preseason is longer than the actual home and away season.

My main goal is to be able to dedicate 100% of my time into football - not split with other jobs. AFLW players may only be contracted for six months, but currently it's a 12 month commitment for most athletes. We are all still training just as hard in the off season, sourcing programs from our clubs or externally - on our own dime.

Magpies midfielder Imogen Evans is working as an Editorial Assistant in ESPN's Melbourne office. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

I want to be paid a wage that allows me to be financially comfortable (pay rent, groceries, petrol) and allow me to focus fully on the sport I love and want to grow. We're not asking for pay parity with the men.

I can't speak for every AFLW player but I am always searching for ways to improve and get better which has ultimately led me to decrease my hours at work here at ESPN.

As for season length, it's hard to see how we can accelerate the growth of the women's game without going full time and at least playing every team once.

It's my hope that full-time contracts and subsequent pay is the outcome of the next CBA.

Isadora McLeay, GWS

Coming to an agreement on the fixture for the up-and-coming 2023 season has provided us as players, fans, and clubs with the certainty they need.

As a player I am now able to properly plan out my year to help balance football and work accordingly.

Although the AFLPA is still working very hard to complete the CBA, having a fixture helps the excitement grow amongst the group especially having something that definitive to help keep motivated in the hardest and longest parts of preseason.

The Giants' Isadora McLeay has joined the ESPN team in the Sydney office. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Throughout the process of finalizing a fixture I was in a very fortunate position where my employer is very understanding of AFLW and the responsibilities of a 'part-time' athlete.

The stress a lot of the girls go through, and I have from previous employers, is the external pressures of being able to provide the days you can and can't work further in advance even than you know.

I am extremely thankful that my ambiguous schedule did not put my professionalism at risk or make me feel like a burden.

As AFLW continues to grow and develop, the AFLPA is working very hard to create the best deal possible for the group and for that I am very grateful.

I just really hope everyone can understand how much the competition can expand and improve in the near future makes which just makes it so exciting to see what's to come.