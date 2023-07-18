Luckless Gold Coast defender Lachie Weller will undergo a second reconstruction after injuring his right knee two weeks ago.

Weller went down in the dying stages of the Suns' round-17 defeat to Port Adelaide, and missed last Saturday's win over St Kilda.

Luckless Sun Lachie Weller will undergo a second knee reconstruction. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Gold Coast on Tuesday confirmed Weller would need more surgery, after playing nine games this season on his return from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in June last year.

"After subsequent scans and consultations, the decision has been made for Lachie to undergo a second knee reconstruction," Suns football performance manager Wayne Campbell said.

"It's bitterly disappointing news for Lachie and it's important now that, as a club, we provide him all the support he needs."

The Suns will work with Weller to determine a recovery timeline once he has had surgery.