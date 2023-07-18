Rookie Rankings: First-year star on track for record-breaking AFL first

With less than two months remaining in the regular season, how have the players from the 2022 draft class fared in their first year of AFL footy? Jasper Chellappah takes a look in ESPN's monthly Rookie Rankings.

No first-year player has ever claimed a club best and fairest in the AFL era. That is the record Harry Sheezel now eyes off as he finds himself one of the favourites to win North Melbourne's Syd Barker Medal.

The Sandringham Dragons sharpshooter has transformed into a silky ball user off halfback in his debut season, showing off a level of composure that defies his 19 years of age. He's quickly become North's best field kick and a shining light for a side that has now dropped 15 on the trot.

Sheezel is thriving in his role off halfback. He was at his prolific best with 20 disposals in the first half against Hawthorn before attracting a Finn Maginness tag as Sam Mitchell attempted to nullify his influence.

North's voting system allows for up to 20 votes to be awarded to a player each round. For a player such as Luke Davies-Uniacke, who has played 10 of a possible 17 games, it's a longshot to chase down the leaders despite his scintillating return from a hamstring strain.

Back-to-back club champion Jy Simpkin hasn't quite reached the same heights in his first year as co-captain. Nick Larkey sits equal-third in the Coleman race and will fancy his chances at a first Syd Barker Medal, while Bailey Scott has built on his 2022 campaign where he finished third in the count.

You have to go all the way back to a 22-year-old Craig Bradley in 1986 for the last time a first-year player claimed club champion honours. And yes, Sheezel has a shot at breaking that 36-year drought in his brilliant first season at Arden Street, but it still isn't enough to dethrone a Lion sensation.

Will Ashcroft has hit his straps coming out of the Lions' bye and is looming as an integral figure in their pursuit of a premiership. The maestro is now averaging over 22 disposals, and it's his two-way running power that has cemented his place in an elite midfield brigade.

He's an accumulator at heart with his acceleration on the outside lending itself to high inside 50 counts - and it's proving the perfect foil to the in-and-under craft of Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley.

Ashcroft is making a strong case for the Rising Star award, but a group including Sheezel, Mitch Owens and Jye Amiss are nipping at his heels.

ESPN's Rookie Ladder After Round 18:

1. Will Ashcroft

2. Harry Sheezel

3. Max Michalanney

4. Bailey Humphrey

5. Josh Weddle

6. Reuben Ginbey

7. Mattaes Phillipou

8. George Wardlaw

9. Alex Cincotta

10. Elijah Hewett

Hamstring strains in Round 18 have curtailed the seasons of Reuben Ginbey and George Wardlaw. North Melbourne has indicated it will be three weeks on the sidelines for Wardlaw, but given his history of long-term hamstring injuries it would be a surprise to see the midfield bull line up for the Roos again this year.

Elijah Tsatas is still the only top-10 pick not to feature at AFL level yet, but it isn't through lack of performances. The speedster has lit up the VFL with patches of dominance, including 31 disposals and 11 clearances in a win over Geelong. The prolific on-baller averaging 26 disposals from five games in the reserves now, but Brad Scott is intent on building Tsatas up to stay in the senior side once he makes his looming debut.