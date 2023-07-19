Clarkson to return as North coach in Round 21

Alastair Clarkson will take the North Melbourne coaching job back from Brett Ratten ahead of the Kangaroos' Round 21 clash with Melbourne.

The four-time Hawthorn premiership coach returned to Arden St on Tuesday, two months after taking leave to deal with his mental health amid the Hawks' racism saga.

He will sit out this Sunday's clash with St Kilda and the Round 20 match against West Coast before resuming ahead of the Demons game on August 6.

Alastair Clarkson, Senior Coach of the Kangaroos looks on during the 2023 AFL Round 08 match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the St Kilda Saints. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

North Melbourne chief executive Jennifer Watt said Clarkson was ready to return to senior coaching.

"We're so pleased that Alastair can return to the role of senior coach," Watt said.

"The time away was critical for Alastair to address his physical and mental health and it's obvious to everyone that he's hungry and ready to resume his place as our senior coach.

"Alastair, and indeed the whole club, has been incredibly grateful to Brett Ratten and the entire coaching group, for stepping up in his absence.

"We have been very purposeful with Alastair's return and integration back into the program to ensure a seamless transition for our playing group and to provide Alastair with the time to reacquaint himself with both the game and the program."